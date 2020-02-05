U.S. Forest Service invites public review of Wayne National Forest’s Draft Assessment

By Austin Rust-

In an official announcement on Jan. 24, 2020, Wayne National Forest’s Draft Assessment (and Supplemental Reports) were released, beginning a 45-day document review period ending March 9. The release of these documents for review by the public represents an important step in the first phase of Wayne National Forest’s larger three-phase forest plan revision process.

Forest plans are made to lay out the big picture that helps direct where and under what conditions activities can occur on National Forest System lands, an overview of the assessment explains. All forest plans are regularly revised to keep up with changing conditions. In the assessment phase at Wayne National Forest, the stated goal is “…to rapidly evaluate the current ecological, economic, and social trends in Wayne National Forest and southeastern Ohio using existing information.”

After this assessment phase ends, a forest plan revision team will work to incorporate the input received and finalize Wayne National Forest’s Draft Assessment in spring to early summer. The final assessment will be released in the summer, and in late summer, the plan development phase will begin. The forest plan revision process is expected to last into late 2022; the implementation and monitoring phase will come last. Public participation is encouraged throughout the process.

The Wayne National Forest, or “the Wayne” as locals call it, is Ohio’s only national forest. It consists of 244,265 acres in 12 counties, and as with all national forests, it is managed by the USDA Forest Service. The Wayne National Forest is not contiguous; instead it consists of three geographically isolated units – the Marietta Unit, Athens Unit, and Ironton Unit. The Wayne National Forest is located within the Allegheny Plateau section of the Appalachian Highlands physiographic region, the Wayne’s official site explains. This part of Ohio is geographically characterized by steep, unglaciated hills with the occasional cliff, rocky bluff, and waterfall.

Forest plans are integral to all national forests, and each national forest has its own specific plan in place, the site explains further. The Wayne National Forest’s last forest plan was implemented in 2006, 14 years ago, which means that it is time for it to be revised and updated. Plan revisions take into account new understandings regarding land management techniques, the latest scientific research, changing conditions in the national forest and its surrounding area, and laws/regulation.

In this assessment phase of the forest plan revision process, a total of 11 documents have been released. These are: the Wayne National Forest’s Draft Assessment, and ten supplement reports. The Draft Assessment is the main document in this release, containing information gathered in the latest evaluations of current ecological, economic, and social conditions and trends. The 10 draft supplemental reports each contain additional findings as well as data required by the 2012 planning rule, which directs the land use planning process for national forests and grasslands as required by the National Forest Management Act (NFMA). Summaries of the 10 supplemental reports can be found in Wayne National Forest Plan Revision Newsletter Issue #2, released on the Wayne National Forest’s official website: https://www.fs.usda.gov/main/wayne/home.

Input to Wayne National Forest’s Draft Assessment in the first step of its forest plan revision process can be submitted through an online comment system located at the above official site. Written feedback or mail can be submitted to: Wayne National Forest Supervisor’s Office, Attn: Plan Revision, 13700 US Highway 33, Nelsonville, OH 45764. Questions about the forest plan revision are directed to the line at (740) 753-0555 or WaynePlanRevision@usda.gov. There are also three open house events planned to discuss Wayne National Forest and its forest plan revision. For information on the dates, times, and locations of these events, please refer to the official site.