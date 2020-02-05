Joyce Ellen Shivener (nee Holliday), 86, of Reynoldsburg, passed away Feb. 1, 2020 at her home in Reynoldsburg Ohio. She was preceded in death, by her father Roy Holliday, mother Beulah Pence, and dear sister Clarys Holliday.

She was a much loved mother, grandmother, and great grandmother whose courage and strength allowed her to persevere. She worked at Shivener and General Insurance in Reynoldsburg Ohio.

Joyce is survived by sons, Jeffrey (Mary) Shivener and Jonathan Shivener; daughter, Julia Shivener (Stephanie McCormick); her very loving sister Dorothy Young and brother Ronald Holliday (Vicki); grandchildren, Janel Shivener, Tammy (Ward) Lehnert, Jon (Jessica) Smith, Joni (Shawn) Moss, Jeffrey (Sarin) Shivener, Jonathan Shivener, Brittany Shivener, and Jesse Shivener; 12 great grandchildren; many nieces and nephews and her very dear Wednesday night ladies.

Special thanks to her hospice care givers who treated us all with loving care and kindness at our time of greatest need.

Joyce’s family will receive friends on Friday, Feb. 7, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Cotner Funeral Home, 7369 East Main Street, Reynoldsburg, where her funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Graveside services will follow at Glen Rest.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Joyce’s memory to Mount Carmel Hospice, 1144 Dublin Road, Columbus, Ohio 43215.

Messages may be sent to her family by visiting www.cotnerfuneralhome.com.