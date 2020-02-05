Constance L. Howells, 71 years, of Richardson, Texas, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, at her residence.

Constance was born in Adams County, Ohio, on July 28, 1948, the daughter of the late Bradley and Thelma (McCoy) Guy.

Constance was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her husband, Harvey Howells.

According to Constance’s wishes, she is to be cremated. Graveside services will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, at 1 p.m. Constance’s cremains will be buried next to her grandparents in the Lawshe Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home.