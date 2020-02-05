Betty D. Armstrong, age 94 of Seaman, Ohio, passed away Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020 at the Adams County Manor. She was born on July 19, 1925 in Seaman, the daughter of the late William and Lucy (Jenner) Dawley. She was a homemaker and a member of the Winchester Presbyterian Church.

Besides her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, William T. Armstrong in 2004; one son, William T. Armstrong, Jr.; and one grandson, William Kent Armstrong.

She is survived by one son, Barney Armstrong and wife Susan of Seaman; three grandchildren, Chad (Tonia) Armstrong, Beth Ann (Philip Jr.) Reed and Craig (Paula) Armstrong; and seven great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020 at 2 p.m. at the Meeker Funeral Home in Russellville. John Robson and Larry Anderson will be officiating. Interment will follow at the Tranquility Cemetery in Seaman. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Hospice of Hope Ohio Valley, 909 Kenton Station Drive, Maysville, Ky. 41056 or the Winchester Presbyterian Church.