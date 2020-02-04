ODNR Division of Forestry seeks public input on update to Ohio’s Forest Action Plan

By Austin Rust-

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Forestry is working now on a 10-year update to Ohio’s Forest Action Plan. The purpose of this Forest Action Plan is to assess Ohio’s forest resources and provide a basis upon which future strategic actions can be evaluated. The Forest Action Plan will be used by the ODNR Division of Forestry and its partners to guide limited resources toward addressing identified threats and issues to Ohio’s forests.

According to an official press release from January, “stakeholder input is requested on key issues, threats, and opportunities associated with Ohio’s forest resources, including forests on public and private lands and urban and rural areas.” To find details on Ohio’s Forest Action Plan and the stakeholder survey, visit forestry.ohiodnr.gov/ForestActionPlan, contact the ODNR Division of Forestry’s office at (614) 265-6694, or email ForestActionPlan@dnr.state.oh.us. All comments and completed surveys will be accepted until March 1. A final public regional stakeholder meeting will be held Feb. 12 at 9 a.m. in the ODNR offices of Akron, Ohio.

Each U.S. state is required to complete a Statewide Forest Resource Assessment and Strategy by the 2008 Federal Farm Bill to receive funds under the Cooperative Forestry Assistance Act. This results in a Forest Action Plan, the ODNR Division of Forestry’s official site explains, “which ultimately ensures that resources are being focused on important landscape areas with the greatest opportunity to address shared management priorities and achieve meaningful outcomes.”

The latest 10-year update to the Ohio Statewide Forest Action Plan (SFAP) is in development now, and will be completed by June 2020, the ODNR Division of Forestry site continues. The ODNR Division of Forestry held public SFAP stakeholder meetings in January and February to identify key issues, threats, and opportunities associated with Ohio’s forest resources, and input gathered by these meetings, along with stakeholder survey results, will help the ODNR Division of Forestry to update its SFAP and “develop directions and actions that it will take, together with its partners, to promote and achieve sustainable use of Ohio’s forest resources.”

According to ODNR Division of Forestry data, Ohio currently has 7.9 million acres (30%) of forestland; 88% of that forestland is privately owned with the remaining 12% owned by local, state, and federal government. Ohio has 23 state forests, covering nearly 200,000 acres in all, which vary in size from “… nearly 64,000 acres to less than 400 acres,” located in 22 of Ohio’s 88 counties. These forests are managed for multiple uses, the official site explains, including sustainable timber production, wildlife habitat, soil and water protection, and recreation. The ODNR Division of Forestry’s stated mission is “to promote and apply management for the sustainable use and protection of Ohio’s private and public forest lands.”