Lady Devils roll past West Union, 75-36

By Mark Carpenter-

An all-county girls Southern Hills Athletic Conference match up came to West Union High School on Thursday, Jan. 30 as the host Lady Dragons welcomed to town the red-hot North Adams Lady Devils.

After struggling early in the season, the Lady Devils have caught fire in recent weeks and they showed that on Thursday night, riding a combined 38-point effort from juniors Wylie Shipley and DeLaney Harper to an easy 75-36 win over the Lady Dragons.

The Lady Devils led from wire to wire in the win, beginning with a Shipley three-pointer on their first possession. and rolling to a 21-8 lead after one period.

With Shipley scoring seven more second quarter points, the North Adams lead ballooned out to 39-18 at the half.

West Union’s Maddie Taylor had a nice third quarter, putting up eight points, but the Lady Devils didn’t let up and led 57-29 after three.

Late in the third quarter, North Adams head coach Rob Davis was frustrated with what he saw as lackluster play from his team and he burned a timeout. after which the Lady Devils went on a 23-0 run to seal the deal.

Shipley with 20 and Harper with 18 led the winners, who got every player on their roster in the scoring column.

West Union was paced by Taylor’s 10 and a late pair of free throws by Lexie Rowe gave her the school’s all-time sophomore season single point record.

North Adams

21 18 18 18 –75

West Union

8 10 11 7 –36

N. Adams (75): Sonner 1 0-0 2, Kendall 1 3-4 5, Shipley 7 2-2 20, Buttelwerth 2 2-3 7, Shupert 1 1-2 3, Jones 1 0-0 2, Call 2 0-0 5, Robinson 3 0-0 6, Harper 8 2-3 18, Howell 3 1-2 7, Team 29 11-16 75.

W. Union (36): Taylor 4 1-2 10, Purcell 3 0-0 6, Davis 1 0-0 3, Shivener 4 1-2 9, Rowe 1 2-2 5, Francis 1 0-0 3, Weakley 0 0-2 0, Team 14 4-4 36.

Three-Point Goals:

N. Adams (6)- Shipley 4, Buttelwerth 1, Call 1

W. Union (4)- Taylor 1, Rowe 1, Davis 1, Francis 1