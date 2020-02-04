Kennedy, Sweeney lead Lady Hounds to non-conference win at Felicity

By Mark Carpenter-

The Manchester Lady Hounds have been plagued by everything imaginable for the past few weeks, illness and injuries that have made it difficult to even have a full practice. Even with those issues, Coach John Kennedy and his troops managed to string together three straight wins, culminating with a 59-40 non-conference road win at Felicity on Saturday, Feb. 1.

In the Saturday win, the Lady Hounds rode the hot hands of juniors Brooke Kennedy and Emily Sweeney as the duo combined for 44 points, including eight three-point goals to help secure the 11th Manchester win of the season.

On Saturday evening, the host Lady Cardinals led 12-11 after one quarter, but a three-pointer by Kennedy on the first Manchester possession of the second stanza gave the visitors the lead for good. By the half, the Lady Hounds were in front 27-19.

In the third period, Sweeney started to heat up from the outside, hitting a pair of threes as her team increased their lead to 42-28 at the end of that third quarter. Then in the final period, Sweeney dialed long distance three more times the Manchester girls pulled away for the eventual 19-point victory.

Kennedy led all scorers with 23 points, with Sweeney adding 21 for the winners.

Felicity was paced by 11 points from Taylor McElfresh and 10 from Anna Swisshelm.

Manchester

11 16 15 17 –59

Felicity

12 7 9 12 –40

Manchester (59): T. Morrison 0 1-2 1, Turner 1 0-0 2, M. Morrison 1 2-3 4, Paul 3 0-2 6, Jones 1 0-0 2, Kennedy 9 2-5 23, Sweeney 8 0-0 21, Team 23 5-12 59.

Felicity (40): Jones 3 0-0 7, Baird 2 0-0 5, Swisshelm 3 4-6 10, Moore 3 0-1 6, Lowe 0 1-2 1, McElfresh 1 8-11 11, Team 12 13-20 40.

Three-Point Goals:

Manchester (8)- Kennedy 3, Sweeney 5

Felicity (3)- Jones 1, Baird 1, McElfresh 1