Mary Evans, 74 years, of West Union, Ohio, passed away Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, at the Hospice of Hope Ohio Valley Inpatient Center, in Seaman, Ohio.

Mary was born in Adams County, Ohio, on May 26, 1945, the daughter of the late Claude and Dorothy (Bradford) Gifford.

In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by a daughter, Trudy Gray; a brother, Edward Gifford; and two sisters, Shirley Shadler and Virginia Shaffer.

She is survived by her husband, Cecil Evans, whom she married on Feb. 9, 1960. Mary leaves behind three daughters, Teresa (Rusty) Williams of Peebles, Leandra (Steven) Sparks of West Union, and Patricia (Christopher) Florence of Seaman; as well as two sons, Cecil (Wendy) Evans and Edward Evans, both of West Union, and a son-in-law, Rupert Gray of Manchester. Mary will be missed by her sisters, Betty Bradford of Marion, Indiana and Alice Bennington of West Union; as well as her brothers, Samuel Gifford and Loran Gifford, both of Marion, Indiana, and Russell Gifford, of West Union. Mary will be missed by her 14 granddaughters, two grandsons, 13 great-grandchildren, and a great, great-granddaughter, as well as several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will held at 2 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, at the Lewis-Sullivan Funeral Home, in Seaman, Ohio. The ceremony will be officiated by Doug Hymer. Friends and family may pay their respects during visiting hours on Monda from noon- 2 p.m. at the Lewis-Sullivan Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Cherry Fork Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home, Lewis-Sullivan Chapel.