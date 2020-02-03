Lonnie Wayne Fizer, 58, of Aberdeen, Ohio died Friday, Jan. 31, 2020 at his home. He was born March 3, 1961 in West Union, Ohio to John “J.T.” and Amanda Davis Fizer.

In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by a sister, Angela Fizer.

Lonnie is survived by his loving mother: Amanda Fizer of Aberdeen, Ohio; his son, Donald Fizer of Ripley, Ohio; his brother, Rick Fizer of West Union, Ohio; and his sister, Gloria Swearingen of Beechmont, Ohio.

A Graveside service was held for Lonnie at 2 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 3, at the Aberdeen Charter Oaks Cemetery. Pastors Terry Fite and Brian Young officiated.

Family and friends may sign an online guestbook at wilsonhomeforfunerals.com