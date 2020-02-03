Donald L. Chamblin, age 77 years of Blue Creek, Ohio passed away Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020. Mr. Chamblin was born Nov. 24, 1942, the son of the late Donald C. and Beulah (Brownfield) Chamblin in Dayton, Ohio. Besides his parents, he was preceded by wife Geneva Chamblin and son, James Daniel Chamblin.

Survivors include daughter Donna Mahaffey and Kevin of West Portsmouth, Ohio; son Randy Chamblin and Jodi Yelton of Blue Creek, Ohio; brother Rodney Chamblin and Rachel of Hillsboro, Ohio; five grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020 at 1 p.m. at the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home in West Union with Roger Bowling officiating. Burial will follow in the Sunshine Ridge Cemetery. Visitation will be held the day of the service from noon- 1 p.m.

