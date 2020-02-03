Carolyn Jean Lanham, age 75 years of Bentonville, Ohio, passed away Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020 at the Mercy Anderson Hospital. Mrs. Lanham was born Dec. 27, 1944 in Springfield, Ohio to the late Herman Dale and Josephine (Horn) Prye.

Mrs. Lanham was a Pastor’s wife for 50 years and a member of the Bentonville Church of Christ and Christian Union. She graduated from college with degrees in Medical Technology and Elementary Education. She was very loving and caring and always thinking of the other person.

Survivors include her husband, James Lanham of Bentonville, Ohio; two daughters, Carolyn Jean Quinn of Logan, Ohio and Elizabeth Jane Porter of Logan, Ohio; sister Kathleen Jane Fulks of Peebles, Ohio; brother Patrick Lee Prye of Campbell County, Ky.; six grandchildren and six great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020 at 1 p.m. at the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home in West Union with Rev. Lonnie Blosser officiating. Burial will be held at the convenience of the family. Visitation will be held the day of the service from 11 a.m.- 1 p.m.

Family and friends can sign Mrs. Lanham’s online guestbook @www.meekerfuneralhomes.com.