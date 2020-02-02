Girls Tournament brackets released

By Mark Carpenter-

By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

As it always seems to do, the high school basketball regular seasons have flown by. It seems like just yesterday that the local squads were gearing up for the conference preview night and now they are gearing up for postseason play. All four county girls basketball squads now know what their postseason trail will look like as the Southeast District released their sectional brackets last Sunday afternoon. As described in the past two issues of The People’s Defender, the District will be using the “super” sectional format, a change that does not seem to be popular with everyone involved.

Adams County has two teams in Division IV, Manchester and Peebles, and two teams in Division III, North Adams and West Union. There are 20 teams on the Division IV bracket and 31 on the Division III bracket. The records listed are the records each team held at the time of the draw.

In Division IV, Coach John Kennedy and the Manchester Lady Greyhounds (9-9) earned a number nine seed and will face number eight seeded South Webster on Feb. 13 at 8 p.m. at Northwest High School in a right off the bat sectional final contest. If the Lady Hounds pull of the victory, they will head to Jackson High School on Feb. 20 at 6:15 p.m. for a district semi-final game, likely facing the number one seed in Division IV, Portsmouth Notre Dame (17-1).

“It wasn’t the draw we wanted,” said Kennedy. “I wanted to avoid South Webster and Notre Dame and we got both so we just have to run the gauntlet. We have to get healthy and have everyone available, if we can do that I like our chances but it won’t be easy.”

“I get the seeding. Our record made our bed for us. We lost two games at the buzzer and another in overtime- we win those game and we are probably a five seed, 12-6 instead of 8-9 at the draw.”

Coach Billie Jo Justice and her Peebles Lady Indians (16-2), who made an improbable run to the Division IV Elite Eight last season, won’t sneak up on anyone this year as they will be the number two seed on the bracket. The Lady Indians will open postseason play in a sectional final on Feb. 13 at 6:15 p.m. at Wellston High School. Peebles will face the winner of a first-round match up between number 15 seed Paint Valley (4-15) and number 18 seeded Western Latham (2-18).

If the Lady Indians claim another sectional title, they will advance to district play on Feb. 22 at Jackson High School for a noon tip off against the winner of the sectional final between number seven seed Waterford (10-6) and number 10 seed Miller (10-9).

“The draw turned out about how I expected,” said Justice. “I’m pretty pleased but I figure we have to play well and win no matter who or where. Just one game at a time.”

In Division III, coach J.R. Kirker and the West Union Lady Dragons (2-17) will be a number 30 seed and will face a tough opening round sectional match up with number 3 seeded Ironton (15-3). The Lady Dragons and Ironton will play on Feb. 12 at 6:15 p.m. at Valley High School with the winner moving to a Feb. 15 sectional final back at Valley at 4:30 p.m.

Finally, in Division III, Coach Rob Davis and his North Adams Lady Devils (14-4) are the number seven seed and will begin their postseason trek on Feb. 10 at 6:45 p.m. at Jackson High School, where they will face number 26 seed Valley (5-14) in a sectional semi-final. If the Lady Devils get past Valley, they will move to the Division III sectional finals once again on Feb. 15 at Jackson at 8 p.m., facing the winner of a match up between number 10 seeded Adena (12-7) and number 23 seeded Westfall (8-10). A sectional title for the North Adams girls will likely set them up for another battle with number two seeded Wheelersburg (17-1) in the district semi-finals.

Coach Davis summed up his thoughts on the draw very succinctly, “I kind of like our chances.”

An explanation of the super sectional format is available at https://ohsaa.org/SEDAB/News-from-the-SEDAB/2020-boys-and-girls-basketball-super-sectional-guidelines and the complete brackets are online at www.seodab.org.

Schools will not be selling presale tickets at the school. Tickets will be available at the door for $5 but if you want to buy them ahead of time you must do it online. Online tickets for the sectional will cost $5.50. The extra cost of the online ticket is for processing fees. When you purchase your ticket online, you will be given the option of designating which school gets the revenue. If you purchase an online ticket, you will be sent an email with your ticket that they will scan at the door. The presale ticket site is https://ohsaa.org/tickets for any OHSAA tournament game. If you purchase your tickets online and you team wins they will automatically send you a link to purchases tickets for your team’s next game.