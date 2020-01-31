Zell Stephenson, age 18 years of Manchester, Ohio, passed away Monday, Jan. 27, 2020. Zell was born in Portsmouth, Ohio on Oct. 5, 2001 to Charles Stephenson and Stephanie Fitzpatrick.

Zell was a senior at Manchester High School and a member of the FFA.

Survivors include his mother, Stephanie Fitzpatrick of Manchester, Ohio; father Charles Stephenson and Christa Taylor of West Union, Ohio; maternal grandparents, Robin Ahrman of Peebles, Ohio and Steve Fitzpatrick of Seaman, Ohio; paternal grandparents, Donald Stephenson and Debbie of Blue Creek, Ohio; paternal great grandmother Betty Stephenson of West Union, Ohio; sister Adel Stephenson of West Union, Ohio; and three brothers Kyrian Stephenson, Athan Stephenson, and Jacob Yates all of West Union, Ohio.

Funeral services will be held pn Monday, Feb. 3, 2020 at 1:00 at the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home in West Union with Terry Whaley officiating. Burial will follow in the Cherry Fork Cemetery. Visitation will be held the day of the service from 11 a.m.- 1 p.m.