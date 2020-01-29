Dora L. Mills, 81 years, of Mt. Sterling, Ky., passed away Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, at the St. Joseph Medical Center, in Mt. Sterling, Ky. Dora was born in Des Moines, Iowa, on April 9, 1938, the daughter of the late Hubert and Mildred (Andrews) Wood.

In addition to her parents, Dora was preceded in death by two sons, Bobby Cutter and Mike Mills. She was also preceded by two brothers.

She leaves behind four daughters, Terri (Perry) Bilton of California, Tammy (Terry) Dunn of Mt. Sterling, Ky., Kandi Ginn of Lexington, Ky., and Sonya Purcell of Kentucky; as well as five sons, Donald Cutter of California, Billy (Jackie) Cutter of Alabama, David (Diana) Cutter of Alabama, Ray (Millie) Mills of Lucasville, and Randy Edmisten of Kentucky. Dora also leaves a sister, Lila Bolser of Okeana, Ohio. She will be missed by her 23 grandchildren, and several great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, at the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home in Peebles, Ohio. The ceremony will be officiated by Dave Hopkins. Friends and family may pay their respects during visiting hours on Thursday from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Evergreen Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home.