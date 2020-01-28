By Mark Carpenter-

The only girls game at the Jan. 18 Coach Young Classic at North Adams High School was an inter-conference battle between two very solid teams as Coach Rob Davis and his host Lady Devils entertained the Williamsburg Lady Wildcats from Clermont County and the SBAAC. The Lady Devils came into the game riding a three-game winning streak and with one of their most complete performances of the season, made it four in a row, pulling away in the second half to down the Lady Cats by the final score of 59-35.

“We’ve been playing well the last few games,but this may have been the best overall game that we have put together for four quarters,” said Coach Davis. “We’re starting to shoot the ball better and we have four or five kids that can hit double figures every night. If we are patient on offense and get the ball inside out, good things will happen for us. Williamsburg has a nice team and we just did a good job of shutting them down in the second half and this game was a good test for us.”

“There was a nice crowd here and it was good for girls basketball.”

Both teams came out swinging in the opening quarter, combining for 38 points over the first eight minutes. The Lady Devils struck first with a Braylie Jones trey on their first possession and a minute later two DeLaney Harper free throws made it 5-0 for the home side. At the 2:50 mark of the first quarter, Harper stepped outside the arc to hit a three-pointer that gave her team a 12-8 advantage, and after the Lady Cats had narrowed that lead down to a single point, North Adams went on a 7-0 run, a Karissa Buttelwerth three and back to back put backs by Harper and Buttelwerth, and the first quarter came to a close with the Lady Devils up 23-15.

Jones heated up in the second period and her pair of three-pointers gave North Adams a double digit lead at 29-19. The junior guard also grabbed an offensive board and put it back in and the Lady Devils were up 12 with five minutes left in the half, but then hit a scoring drought of nearly four minutes. Luckily, the stingy North Adams defense held up and late first half buckets by Wylie Shipley and Mary Sonner sent the hosts to the locker room with a 35-24 lead.

If the Lady Wildcats had any hopes of a second half comeback, they were quickly extinguished when the Lady Devils scored the first eight points of the third quarter, a run that ended with a Shipley three-pointer and a commanding 43-24 lead for the home team. Williamsburg didn’t score until the 4:33 mark of the third, getting a basket from Emily Hart, but that did little damage to the North Adams Machine as bucket late by Faith Howell capped off a 15-5 third stanza that ended in a 50-29 North Adams lead.

As they usually do when they have a big lead, the Lady Devils slowed down the pace in the fourth quarter, taking over a minute off the clock on their first possession, even though that possession ended in a turnover. Back to back scores by Harper followed by Williamsburg’s Kiana Dauwe left the Lady Devils still with a 20-point lead, and with each possession killing clock, the ultimate conclusion was the 13th win of the season for the Lady Devils, their fourth in a row, by the final score of 59-35.

The Lady Devils, now 13-4, had a pair of players reach double figures in the scorebook, led by DeLaney Harper, who continued her string of solid performances by leading all scorers with 20 points. Braylie Jones has also stepped up her offensive game recently and scored 13 in Saturday’s win. It’s always a team effort for the North Adams girls, with Karissa Buttelwerth adding 9 points and Wylie Shipley scoring 7. Again, the Lady Devil defense was big, allowing just 11 second half points.

Williamsburg was led by 18 points from Kiana Dauwe, with Madi Ogden chipping in 10.

Coach Davis was also reminiscent when thinking about Coach Dave Young, whom the Saturday Classic honors.

“Coach Young gave me my start in coaching.” said Davis. “I miss him, he was a mentor when I was struggling. He was just a good man, did a lot of things for the kids off the court that people never knew about. This Classic is a great thing for everyone involved.”

The Lady Devils will jump back into Southern Hills Athletic Conference play on Thursday, Jan. 23 when they make a road trip to Fayetteville, their only meeting of the season with Coach Toby Sheet’s Lady Rockets.

Williamsburg

15 9 5 6 —35

North Adams

23 12 15 9 —59

Williamsburg (35): Hart 1 0-1 2, Thomas 1 0-0 3, Ogden 3 2-4 10, Fisher 1 0-0 2, Dauwe 7 2-2 18, Team 13 4-7 35.

N. Adams (59): Sonner 1 0-0 2, Shipley 3 0-0 7, Buttelwerth 4 0-0 9, Jones 4 2-2 13, Call 2 0-0 4, Harper 7 5-6 20, Howell 1 2-4 4, Team 22 9-12 59.

Three-Point Goals:

Williamsburg (5)- Thomas 1, Ogden 2, Dauwe 2

N. Adams (6)- Shipley 1, Buttelwerth 1, Jones 3, Harper 1