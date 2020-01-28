Interesting county races shaping up for March 17 primaries

By Austin Rust-

The 2020 primary election will be held Tuesday, March 17, 2020 (St. Patrick’s Day) at the designated polling locations in Adams County. Ohio moved up its primary date in order to be more of a player in the presidential primaries.

The deadline for registering to vote in this primary election will be Feb. 18, and early voting begins the next day, Feb. 19. Absentee ballots can be requested from the Adams County Board of Elections; applications for absentee ballots that will be mailed in must be received by March 14 at noon. On election day, the polls will be open from 6:30 a.m – 7:30 p.m. Absentee ballots returned in person must be received by the close of polls; absentee ballots returned by U.S. Mail must be postmarked no later than March 16 and received by March 27 (10 days after the election) at the Adams County Board of Elections in order to be counted.

In the upcoming primary election, incumbent Adams County Commissioner Teresa Diane Ward seeks re-election to the next term, ending Jan. 2, 2021. Ward’s provided statement reads:

“As a lifelong resident of Adams County, I have the dedication, determination, and drive to see our county get to a place where our children and grandchildren no longer have to go out of the area to find jobs. That’s one reason why I am running for re-election. Our county has been stuck in a miry ditch due to the lack of the necessary infrastructure that could bring jobs and prosperity to our county.

Lacking access to natural gas is a major impediment to economic development. I cannot tell you the countless businesses that have been interested in locating to Adams County, but did not do so because there was no availability to natural gas. I have witnessed former Commissioners attempt to obtain natural gas line infrastructure to no avail.

Lack of funding resources has been the main detriment for this infrastructure. The county received an estimate of $15.5 million from a natural gas cooperative for installation of lines compared to another company that submitted an estimate of $100 million. We are now working on the engineering side of this necessary infrastructure so that funding requests can be processed. Since 2017, I have worked hard to acquire this needed infrastructure, and in no other time has the momentum been so great, because the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio has realized the problem of the underserved communities, and it is now working to find a solution.

The Public Utilities Commission of Ohio has been attempting to address this situation by organizing forums at the PUCO to gather ideas for creative planning for the communities facing these barriers. JobsOhio has also recognized these barriers and is working with the PUCO. I have attended these forums and my voice has been heard at both the state and federal levels and they are very aware of the needs of Adams County. I intend to stay focused on this project to bring the necessary infrastructure to our county. I am very prepared to keep Adams County at the forefront in order to attain our goal of natural gas access. There has been no better time than the present to go after funding with the PUCO and JobsOhio both seeking to obtain natural gas access to the underserved areas. Ohio currently exports more natural gas than what is used in the state. Gas companies are trying to expand their lines to serve the needs of more Ohioans. I want Adams County to be a part of that expansion.

Another reason I am running for re-election is the county is making strides in bringing jobs to our area with the recent acquisition of the Winchester Industrial Park and the former Prather’s IGA building. Grant funding has been received in the amount of $2.3 million for the renovation of the building for the new Adams County Training Center in order for individuals to gain certification in various trades. One prospective company is interested in building at the new industrial park which will bring an estimated 100 jobs to our county. We must stop dwelling on the past at what we have lost in the closures of the two power plants and look to the future at what we can gain. The new industrial park and training center have us on track for a bright economic future for Adams County.

I am not afraid to vote no, which is another characteristic of mine, as a Commissioner. I have the courage to take a stand and be the voice of the people as my record clearly shows. I also refuse to vote to place a new levy on the ballot when the request is not warranted. If there is more than sufficient funding in a department, I will not subject the taxpayers to an additional levy and overburden them unnecessarily. I’m running for re-election using my common sense and fiscal responsibility to protect the taxpayer.

I also plan on ensuring our county government stays on task with the County Commissioners Association of Ohio BWC Retro Group program. Thus far, the County has received reimbursements of over $150,000 as a result of meeting all the requirements of the Retro Group program. Reducing risk by actively participating in programs that are not required has been an asset to the county. Personally overseeing this program and meeting the high requirement standards has been very beneficial for the county both for employee safety and economically.

My combined 27 years experience of budgetary knowledge in government as a fiscal officer on behalf of Franklin Township and the county has allowed me to save the county thousands of dollars. Keeping a watchful eye on the budget has ensured uninterrupted provision of mandated and non-mandated services within the General Fund; we must continue to support and provide services for Veterans, OSU Extension/4-H, and Local Soil & Water. I have worked closely with the professional staff of our Economic & Community Development Department in acquiring $8.1 million since January of 2017 and I am running for reelection to continue to seek out programs that will be economically advantageous to the county and to ensure provision of services.

Being a Commissioner is my full-time job and leadership in action to build Adams County’s future is what I plan on continuing in my next term. I am not one to wait on opportunities to come to me; I search out opportunities, as we all should, for the betterment of our great county.”

In the upcoming primary election,the incumbent Ward is challenged by Dane R. Clark, who is also running for the Adams County Commissioner term ending Jan. 2, 2021. Both candidates are Republicans. Clark’s provided statement reads:

“As an accomplished business leader, I will bring a new level of energy and focus to county government. It’s past time to unite Adams County citizens and local businesses across the county. This can be achieved through robust and bold ideas that support economic growth. It’s time to address rising property tax increases and ease the burden of local property owners.

For decades, I have helped to make Adams County a better place through volunteering and community service. I haven’t been a career government employee, as all of my experience has been obtained from the private sector. It is time to raise expectations and engage ourselves at the next level. I think the people of Adams County need to add proven leadership that engages. The time for talk is over. The time for action is now. Our taxes are rising, our kids and leaving, and new opportunities are scarce. I will stand strong for Adams County on all levels to retain and attract new jobs and investments.”

In the upcoming primary election, incumbent Adams County Commissioner Barbara Moore also seeks r-eelection to the next term, ending Jan. 3, 2021. Moore’s provided statement reads:

“It has been a true honor to serve as County Commissioner over the past year. I appreciate the confidence and support given to me by the Adams County Republican Party and I’m grateful to the people of Adams County for working with me to help make our county a better place. From strong strategic partnerships to making critical investments in our infrastructure, I’m working to create a county full of opportunities so that our communities are more attractive to job creators.

I’ve worked to eliminate wasteful spending and will always stand up and fight unnecessary tax increases. Adams County families work hard and I’ll continue working hard for them. There’s so much to do and I’m just getting started. I will continue to use my experience and conservative values to represent us.”

The incumbent Moore is challenged by Troy L. Dotson, who is also running for the Adams County Commissioner term ending Jan. 3, 2021. Both candidates are Republicans. Dotson’s provided statement reads:

“I’m running for Commissioner based upon the fact that for one, I was born and raised here. I love Adams County. My other main reasons for running are to protect our conservative Christian morals and values, and of course, to bring more business / commerce to Adams County. A better today, a promising tomorrow – making sure that my daughter has a place here in Adams County, and has opportunities to raise her family here. I really want to see our transition to natural gas come through, and be able to bring businesses here. I know people who have travel outside of Adams County just for employment, and I want to be able to provide opportunities for them to not work so far from home so that they’ll have more time to spend with their families.

The values that will help are faith, family, and freedom. We need to be able to hold those values to the forefront, and understand that our purpose here is to be able to continue to live together in our community and make it a place that people are proud of. I want people to grasp ahold of that.

I want (our young people) to say, “Hey, I want to live here in Adams County.”

Speaking of his leadership experiences, Dotson continued: “Last year, I was asked by the Adams County Board of Commissioners to serve on the county hospital board, and I do pastor Full Life Church. From 1992 to 2008, I worked for the Adams County Hospital, later the Adams County Regional Medical Center, and led the IT Department; it was one of the leading tech departments (in the area). In my youth, I was in 4-H for 12 years. I grew up going to Mt. Hope Bible Camp, where I learned leadership training and led bible school teams at several local churches. Out of high school, I got involved with Full Gospel Businessmen Fellowship International, and served as a local officer, member, and director. I was also Board President at Mt. Hope Bible Camp.

I’ve worked with many people to accomplish things that they might not have been able to do before we actually sat down at the table and worked through the tough decisions. I hold to the idea that it takes working with people in seven pillars of influence – religion, family, education, government, arts/entertainment, media, and business – to shape a culture. I want to bring those people together around the same table, working on the same goals – to understand that we love the community in which we live, and want to take care of what has been given us. I believe we have enough people that love Adams County who are willing to come together and do that.”

In the upcoming primary election, incumbent Adams County Clerk of Courts Larry Heller seeks re-election to the next term for his position. Heller’s provided statement reads:

“As the ‘core of the Court’, my office plays a vital role in serving the interest of justice in Adams County As your Clerk of Courts, I work hard each and every day to run an efficient office that adheres to the highest standards of ethical conduct.

As Clerk, I’ve expanded the hours at the Title Office and opened the office on Saturday so that the Title Office was more accessible to the general public. I’ve also worked to upgrade equipment and technology in all the office, including the Common Pleas Court, County Court, and Title Office. During my time in office, I have transferred over $120,000 in access title department revenue to the county general fund for new cruiser purchases for our Sheriff’s Department – helping keep Adams County families safe.

I have always remained involved in community organizations and humbly seek this office so that we can continue the work that we started.”

In this primary election, incumbent Adams County Clerk of Courts Larry Heller is first challenged by Holly Johnson, who is also running for the next term. Johnson’s provided statement reads:

“As your Clerk of Courts, I would be a public servant, not a politician. I intend to be a leader who will be actively involved alongside the employees, answering phones, being present, accountable, and responsible to every person whose life is touched by the Adams County Court system.

Once elected, my first course of action is to do an inventory of the current system to see where improvements are needed and where it may be possible to reduce costs. My vision includes providing prompt and efficient service, as well as technological advancements such as updating the Clerk of Courts website. I am dedicated to ensuring all records are handled and preserved with the utmost integrity, accuracy and care.

My calling is public service. My experience, knowledge, and ability to lead by example will help me serve every resident of OUR County with professionalism, dignity, and respect. I’ve spent the last 21 years of my life working for the betterment of Adams County as a government employee and look forward to continuing that service as your Clerk of Courts.”

In the primary election, the incumbent Heller is also being challenged by Helen Cluxton Williams, also running for the next term. Williams’ provided statement reads:

“I am seeking the position of Adams County Clerk of Courts to give voters an educated, experienced choice they can rely on to do the job right!

The Clerk of Courts office is more complex than just record keeping, requiring knowledge of the law, court rules, and rules of civil procedure. I am the only candidate with the education and experience in the legal field this position needs.

I have over 15 years of experience as a legal assistant, primarily working for Attorney John Lawler. My responsibilities require frequent work with our county’s court system and clerk’s office as well as our neighboring counties’ offices.

Simultaneously, I served in the position of Adams County Law Librarian from 2014 to 2017, overseeing the remodeling and reorganization of the law library and updating and adding to the access of online research. I currently run my own consulting business providing paralegal and legal research services to attorneys, as well as payroll and tax services to local businesses and individuals.

After several years of working in the legal system, my love for the law inspired me to pursue a college degree. I received my Bachelor’s Degree from the University of Cincinnati then my Master’s Degree in legal studies from Northern Kentucky University’s Chase Law School.

My combination of experience and education will allow me to serve the position with the utmost professionalism and knowledge, and above all honesty and integrity.”

Incumbent Adams County Recorder Mark A. Tolle seeks re-election to the next term for his position. Tolle’s provided statement reads:

“I am seeking to continue in my role as Adams County Recorder in the upcoming election.

In the Office of the Recorder, you will find a lot of different topics that might concern you: in our Records you can find History, Genealogy, Geography. The Indexes and Documents can help you discover ‘who, what, when, and where’ real estate transactions have taken place in our county.

But, for me, that is not the most important part of this position. My main job is to give you confidence that your important documents are well taken-care-of. That you will feel welcome and comfortable when you seek information and help. I want to do MY job well, so that you can go on and run your own life with confidence. Thanks for allowing me to serve you. I hope you will let me continue.”

Tolle will be challenged by Chris Moore, also running for the next term. Moore’s provided statement reads:

“I have been humbled by the amount of support that I am receiving as I’ve kicked off my campaign for County Recorder. The County Recorder makes a complete, accurate, and permanent record of every document pertaining to conveyance and encumbrance of land within Adams County. We must continue preserving these records for future generations and I’m looking forward to making investments into the office that will enable it to serve local residents more efficiently while overseeing the more than 1,000 sections of state law pertaining to the official duties of the Recorder’s Office.

The thing that I continue to hear from local voters is that there shouldn’t be a ‘lifetime lease’ on county offices by incumbents. From time to time, changes need to be made – and I’m looking forward to bringing the new energy, dedication, commitment and conservative values to the people of Adams County that they deserve.”

In the primary election, the following candidates will run unopposed for election or re-election to their respective offices: Kimmy Rogers (Sheriff), David Kelley (Prosecutor), David Parrett (Coroner), Lisa A. Newman (Treasurer), and Lee Pertuset (Engineer).

In the village of West Union, residents will vote to pass or fail an additional levy at the rate of 3.5 mills for a duration of five years to provide firefighting and emergency medical services.