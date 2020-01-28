By Mark Carpenter-

An all-county Southern Hills Athletic Conference match up came to West Union High School on Friday, Jan. 17 as the Dragons played host to the red-hot Peebles Indians. The Indians came into Friday night riding high on a nine-game winning streak, while the West Union squad came into the game with three losses in their last four games, plus it was Hall of Fame Night at WUHS.

Factor that together and it looked like the Indians were heavy favorites, but no one told the Dragons as the home team put up a fight before the visitors from Peebles pulled away in the second half to make it 10 wins in a row, downing the Dragons by a final score of 58-41, in a game where the score really didn’t reflect the competitiveness.

“We wanted to speed up the game tonight and I thought we got some good shots against their zone tonight, though we didn’t shoot it as well as we have been lately,” said Peebles head coach Josh Arey in a postgame radio interview. “Tonight I thought we were really patient on offense and played well defensively as the game progressed.”

The upstart West Union five put the Indians on their heels immediately, riding a three-point goal by Zane Kingsolver and a three-point play by Cameron Campbell to a quick 8-2 advantage. Peebles bounced back with buckets by Oakley Burba and Hunter Ruckel but another West Union trey, this one from Braxton Blanton, made it 11-6 for the home side.

The three-point parade continued with Ruckel connecting for Peebles and Campbell for West Union, and the first quarter appropriately ended with Burba drilling a three-pointer, the fifth combined of the period, that cut the West Union lead to 16-14 after one.

Momentum made its shift in the second stanza as the experienced Indians began to take control, beginning with a Ruckel three-point goal and a pair of Kyle Lightner free throws that gave them a 21-18 advantage. After a Brycen Staten basket, Ruckel went downtown again on his way to a game-high 25 points. The Peebles senior, who has been scorching the nets in recent games, closed out the first half with yet another three-pointer and then a basket on a perfectly executed lob pass from Weston Browning on an out of bounds play that sent the Indians to the halftime break with a 31-24 lead.

The third quarter began with neither team being able to find the net, over two minutes elapsing until anyone scored, and it was an unfortunate series of events for the home team. Ruckel was fouled and hit two free throws with 5:56 left in the third quarter and on the same play West Union’s Zane Kingsolver was whistled for a technical foul, meaning that he would be benched for the remainder of the quarter. The Indians took advantage of the Dragons being without their leading scorer, outscoring the home team 9-3 down the stretch to take a double digit margin at 44-31 into the final frame.

Fresh off the bench and probably still a little hot under the collar, Kingsolver opened the fourth quarter with a three-point goals, but the Dragons were just never able to slice much off of the Peebles lead, never getting closer than 10 points over the final eight minutes. A basket by Blanton made it 50-40 with 2:35 to play but the Indians answered that with a 6-0 run that erased all doubt of who was taking home the “W” on Friday night. The final Peebles basket of the night came from Hunter White as the Indians improved to 12-2 on the season, downing the host Dragons by the final count of 58-41.

As mentioned earlier, Hunter Ruckel continued to put up big numbers and be nearly unstoppable in the Peebles winning streak, tallying 25 in Friday night’s win, the only Indian in double figures, and nailing five shots from behind the three-point line. Oakley Burba and Weston Browning each scored 9, with Browning again doing his usual job as the Peebles floor general.

“Hunter is such an unselfish player, he passed up a lot of good shots tonight,” said Coach Arey. “He has really developed that part of his game. Weston sometimes gets too unselfish himself and we want to see him finish more outside. I thought Easton Wesley played well tonight and he has been lately for us.”

For West Union, Cameron Campbell led the way with 12 points, with Zane Kingsolver adding 11, despite missing most of the third quarter. Brycen Staten continued to play well for the Dragons as he added 9 points to the West Union cause.

Both teams were back in action on Saturday night, with the Indians making it 11 in a row with a win over Felicity, while the Dragons fell to South Point in the Coach Young Class at North Adams. Both will be back on the hardwood on Friday, Jan. 24 as the Indians (13-2, 8-2 SHAC) will host the Fayetteville Rockets while West Union (6-8, 2-5 SHAC) will be back at home for another county rival, welcoming the North Adams Green Devils to town.

Peebles

14 17 13 14 —58

West Union

16 8 7 10 —41

Peebles (58): Mills 2 1=2 5, White 1 0-0 2, Burba 3 2-2 9, Ruckel 9 2-2 25, Lightner 1 2-2 4, Browning 2 5-8 9, Wesley 2 0-1 4, Team 20 12-17 58.

W. Union (41): Staten 3 2-2 9, Jarvis 1 2-2 4, Blanton 2 0-0 5, Campbell 3 5-5 12, Kingsolver 4 1-2 11, Team 13 10-11 41.

Three-Point Goals:

Peebles (6)- Burba 1, Ruckel 5

W. Union (5)- Staten 1, Blanton 1, Campbell 1, Kingsolver 2