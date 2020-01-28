By Denae Jones-

There was a sitcom called “The Good Place” that put a funny spin on the afterlife. They died and didn’t know if they were in heaven, hell, or somewhere in between. That’s how we want to see it, don’t we? We don’t want to believe there is a hell at all, but that everyone at every funeral will go to ‘the good place.’ No real, notable difference. We die and move on to an up-graded version of the place we are now. Same people. Same hobbies. Only better. After all, we are all basically good people, right? We don’t believe that a kind and loving God could really send His children to eternal damnation, do we?

So what do we actually believe? And why do we believe it?

In today’s society, ‘truth relativism’ is becoming more and more popular. It basically says that there are no absolute truths. What we perceive to be true is relative to our own frame of reference. You could believe there is a hell and I could believe there is not, and we would both be equally correct.

That’s an easy solution, but is it accurate? I mean, if there was a glass of orange juice sitting in a cup and you really believed it was orange juice and I really believed it was milk, one of us is right and one of us is wrong. Just because I really believe it’s milk doesn’t mean it is.

So it is with God. He either really exists or he really doesn’t. The truth of it is the same whether we choose to believe it or not. Yet, Romans 14:11 says, “It is written: ‘As surely as I live,’ says the LORD, ‘every knee will bow before me; every tongue will acknowledge God.’

Every knee. Not just the ones who believe.

So, if judgement is real, and it is forever, would it not be worth our while to really study the Bible and make up our minds for ourselves? There are over 162 references in the New Testament alone that warn of hell. Jesus actually spoke of hell more than any other subject. Isn’t it worth giving it some real thought? We can’t say we don’t have time. He has given us years. When we stand before Him, what will our excuse be? We were busy binge watching Netflix or checking our phones? (There are actually some really cool Bible apps, where every daily study only takes about 5 minutes and can be read to you. YouVision is one of them. Check it out!)

After talking to many people over the years, I’ve found out that the innate fear of hell is exactly what makes some people choose to have faith in the first place. They think of faith in Jesus as kind of an insurance policy. “It’s better to have it and not need it, than to need it and not have it.” They feel like it’s better to believe and find out they are wrong than to not believe and end up in hell. Paul basically said the same thing in 1 Corinthians. If Christ didn’t actually rise from the dead so we could get to heaven, then everything Paul had been getting persecuted for and preaching about all this time was for nothing. He would be considered a fool. But if, in fact, that did happen, and we will face God in judgement one day, those who have not believed are eternally lost.

Let’s pause for a moment and put ‘eternally’ into perspective. One of my college professors explained it very well. She said, imagine that a dove flies to the beach and picks up one grain of sand. It flies away and a million years later comes back and picks up another grain of sand. It repeats this every million years. After every grain of sand on the earth is gone, that is just the beginning of eternity.

Wow.

Now let’s look at how heaven is described in the Bible. Revelation 21:4 says, “He will wipe away every tear from their eyes, and death shall be no more, neither shall there be mourning, nor crying, nor pain anymore, for the former things have passed away.” 1 Corinthians 2:9 says, “What no eye has seen, nor ear heard, nor the heart of man imagined, what God has prepared for those who love him.”

The key words here are “for those who love him.”

Okay, so what does it say about hell? Matthew 13:49-50 says, “This is how it will be at the end of the age. The angels will come and separate the wicked from the righteous and throw them into the blazing furnace, where there will be weeping and gnashing of teeth.” Here is the one that scares me. 2 Thessalonians 1:9 tell us, “They will be punished with everlasting destruction and shut out from the presence of the Lord and from the glory of his might.”

Separated from the presence of the Lord? Forever? Can you imagine? That, my friends, would be hell.

Here’s something interesting. Even the demons believe. James 2:19 states it very bluntly. “You believe that there is one God. Good! Even the demons believe that-and shudder.”

Here’s the bottom line. If God exists, He exists whether we choose to believe in Him or not. If heaven and hell are real, we will end up in one of those places whether we believe it or not.

God gave us freewill so that we could choose to love him or not. Some people don’t like that, but don’t we do the same thing? We don’t want anyone to love us because we force them to love us. We want them to choose to love us.

We have a lifetime to choose what we believe about God. However, we never know how quickly it will end. It could be today. Have we chosen well?

“This day I call the heavens and the earth as witnesses against you that I have set before you life and death, blessings and curses. Now choose life, so that you and your children may live.” Deuteronomy 30:19