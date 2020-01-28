Coach Young would be smiling, Green Devils down Western Brown in Classic finale

By Mark Carpenter-

Unless the weather doesn’t cooperate like last year, the final game in the annual Coach Young Classic at North Adams High School has always pitted Coach Nathan Copas and the host Green Devils against a fellow team from the Southeast District. This season was a little different as the Devils matched up with a team from the SBAAC and the Southwest District and a Division I foe at that, the Western Brown Broncos. A win over a Division I opponent certainly would make a good addition to the North Adams tournament resume and that is exactly what the home team pulled off on Saturday night.

The contest had a little bit of everything, the Devils trailing at halftime, using a third quarter run to claim the lead, and then a bizarre ending, but it all added up to one thing, the 10th win of the season for the North Adams boys, 60-51 over the visiting Broncos.

“We got great play out of multiple guys throughout the night and that is what it will take for us to be successful against quality teams,” said Coach Copas about the win. “This was a great win for us and I’m proud of my guys.”

As Saturday night’s contest began, it was the Broncos bringing a long distance aerial show to Adams County, using a trio of three-pointers from sophomore Jackson Miller and another from senior Colton Carroll to take a quick 14-7 advantage. The Devils got buckets from Jayden Hesler and Austin McComick to close the gap, but it was still Western Brown on top 18-13 at the end of the first quarter of play.

An old-fashioned three-point play from Cade Meade with 5:36 left in the second period got the Devils to within one at 21-20, but two buckets by the Broncos kept the visitors up by five. The two teams traded baskets for the remainder of the second stanza with the last one going to the Devils’ Seth Vogel with 25 seconds left and at the intermission, the Broncos still led, 29-26.

That lead for the visitors vanished rapidly in the opening minutes of the third quarter, as the Broncos went scoreless for over five minutes and the Devils took full advantage, starting the second half with a 9-0 run to take the lead for good. A basket by Seth Meade, two McCormick free throws, a put back by Cade Meade, another McCormick free throw, and a bucket by Hesler and suddenly the home team had turned a deficit into a six-point lead at 35-29.

Western Brown could only muster three points in the entire third quarter, their first points coming at the 2:55 mark on a basket by Yani Williams, but the Devils answered that with six straight, culminating in an “and one” for Hesler that made it a double digit lead at 41-31. The Broncos got a free throw from Drew Novak late in the period, but momentum had clearly swung to the home side of the scoreboard, where the Devils held a 41-32 advantage with one quarter to go.

After Hesler scored for North Adams on their first possession of the fourth quarter, the Broncos got right back in the game on back to back three-pointers from Miller and Zyon Tull. With their lead cut to five, the Devils kept their composure and again reeled off six straight, four of those by McCormick, to push their lead back to 49-38 with 3:16 to play.

A later triple from the Devils’ Andrew Brand kept the lead in double digits but after two North Adams turnovers led to four quick Western Brown points, things got a little bizarre. A technical foul on the Broncos’ Ian Shaffer resulted in Hesler hitting one of two from the stripe for a 53-44 lead. With 39.4 seconds left, a three-point goal by Miller kept the outcome in doubt and pulled Western within 55-49. The Broncs pulled within four on a basket by Williams with 21 seconds left by Western coach Drake Williams was whistled for a technical and again Hesler hit one out of two from the line, making it 56-51.

The Devils retained possession after the technical and with only one second left on the clock, Vogel was fouled and a pair of Broncos, Williams and Tull, were charged with technical fouls. Vogel hit one out of two of his free throws and McCormick went to the line to shoot the technical and he hit three out of four to account for the final points in a 60-51 North Adams triumph.

“When they came out and hot four of their first six three-point shots, I was happy with the way our kids held their composure,” said Coach Copas. “We stayed under control all night and stuck to a game plan. I hope that is a sign of us maturing as a team.”

The victorious Devils placed three players in double figures, led by the determined Austin McCormick, who tallied 19 points and was a beast in the paint. Jayden Hesler scored 16 for the winners, with Cade Meade adding 11.

Western Brown also put three in double figures, paced by 19 points from Zyon Tull, with Jackson Miller adding 17, and Yani Williams 10.

The win was the fourth in their last five outings for the Devils, who improved to 10-5 on the season and were back in action on Tuesday, Jan. 21, back in Southern Hills Athletic Conference play with the always tough trip to Leesburg Fairfield. On Friday, Jan. 24, Coach Copas and his squad will be in the county seat for another SHAC contest with the host West Union Dragons. A busy week concludes on Saturday night with a trip to Lucasville Valley for a non-conference affair.

Western Brown

18 11 3 19 —51

North Adams

13 13 15 19 —60

W. Brown (51): Williams 5 0-0 10, Miller 5 2-2 17, Carroll 1 0-0 3, Shaffer 0 0-2 0, Dylan Novak 0 1-2 1, Tull 8 2-3 19, Drew Novak 0 1-2 1, Team 19 6-11 51.

N. Adams (60): Hesler 6 3-7 16, Brand 2 0-0 5, Vogel 1 1-4 4, S. Meade 3 0-2 6, C. Meade 4 3-3 11, McCormick 6 7-10 19, Team 22 14-26 60.

Three-Point Goals:

W. Brown (7)- Miller 5, Carroll 1, Tull 1

N. Adams (2)- Hesler 1, Brand 1