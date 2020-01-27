Ramona M. Stewart, 93 years, of Peebles, Ohio, passed away Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, at the Highland District Hospital, in Hillsboro, Ohio.

Ramona was born in Clifton, West Va., on Sept. 4, 1926, the daughter of the late Everett and Mary Stewart.

Ramona was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by son, Thomas (Lucinda) Wilson of Peebles. She is also survived by a brother, Ronald Stewart of Springfield.

According to Ramona;s wishes, she is to be cremated. The family will plan a memorial service at a later date.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home.