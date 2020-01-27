Michael S. Mutters, 59 years, of West Union, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at the Adams County Regional Medical Center in Seaman.

Michael was born in Cincinnati, Ohio, on April 1, 1960, the son of Dorothy (Webster) Mutters and the late Raymond Mutters.

Michael was preceded in death by his father and by a brother, Ramond E. Mutters.

He is survived by his mother, Dorothy Mutters of Seaman. He leaves behind two brothers, Jim Mutters of Seaman and Lonnie (Anna) Mutters of Cincinnati; and four sisters, Barbara Abne, of Manchester; Donna (Bob) Mutters of Blue Creek; Rose (Bill) Harrison of West Union, and Teresa Mutters, of Hamilton. Michael will be missed by several nieces and nephews.

According to Michael’s wishes, he is to be cremated. The family will plan a memorial service for a later date.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Lewis-Sullivan Funeral Home.