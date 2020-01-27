Lucille Ryan, age 89 years of West Union, Ohio, passed away Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020. Lucille was born Aug. 13, 1930 in Adams County, Ohio to the late John Arthur and Exie Mae (Martin) West. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Eugene Ryan.

Lucille was the co-owner and operator of Ryan’s Grocery and a member of the Wheat Ridge Presbyterian Church.

Survivors include her daughter, Jane Fenton and Ron of Winchester, Ohio; son Dale Ryan of Unity, Ohio; and several nieces & nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020 at the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home in West Union with Larry Hoop and Delmar Smith officiating. Burial will follow in the West Union Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020 at the funeral home from 5- 7 p.m.

Memorials can be made to the Wheat Ridge Presbyterian Church.

Family and friends can sign Mrs. Ryan’s online guestbook @www.meekerfuneralhomes.com.