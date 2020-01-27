Joyce Garrison, 66 years, of Seaman, Ohio, passed away Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at her residence.

Joyce was born in Winchester on August 3, 1953, the daughter of the late Rolland and Ruby Maxine (Shelton) Garrison.

Joyce was preceded in death by her parents.

She is survived by four sisters, Susan Chenoweth of Peebles, Debbie Fetters of Seaman, Vicky Jones of Seaman, and Pamela Turner of West Union. She is also survived by four brothers, Tim Garrison of Peebles, Roger Garrison of West Union, Dan Garrison of Blue Creek, and Jeff Garrison of Georgia. Joyce will be missed by her several nieces and nephews.

According to Joyce’s wishes, she is to be cremated. The family will plan a memorial service at a later date.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Lewis-Sullivan Funeral Home.