Rewriting the record books …1,478 and counting

By Mark Carpenter-

Records, Justice. Those two words seem to go together at Peebles High School and on Wednesday night, another one bit the dust as Lady Indians junior guard Jacey Justice continued her assault on every girls basketball record at the school. The Lady Indians entertained Western Latham on Jan. 22 and Justice came into the game needing 26 points to eclipse the school’s all-time girls scoring record, which was held by Kim Danner with 1,473 points.

Danner’s record fell at the 2:24 mark of the second quarter when Justice drove and scored on a left-handed layup for her 25th and 26th points of the game, making her the new all-time girls scorer in school history, a mark which likely won’t be broken any time soon. And she’s still only a junior.

“I was a little nervous tonight,” said the Peebles junior guard. “When I was going after my 1,000th point, I only needed 12 but needing 26 is different. That put some stress on me obviously. I was lucky tonight to have good teammates who helped me out tonight and got me the ball and I appreciate that. “

When asked what it felt like to now be the school’s all-time leading scorer, Justice replied, “It’s crazy but I’m really happy. All the hard work has paid off and it’s not over yet. It would be awesome to pass my brother Beau for the most points ever here.”

It’s not a secret around these parts how successful the Justice name has been on the hardwood, with both of Jacey’s parents plus her uncle being members of their respective high school’s Hall of Fame, and her brothers Blake and Beau both being over 2,000 points scorers at Peebles, with Beau being the school’s all-time leading scorer, boys or girls.

The 2019-20 Lady Indians are coached by Jacey’s very proud mother Billie Jo, with her father Brett as an assistant, making it a real family affair on the Peebles sideline.

“I thought our kids were very unselfish tonight in getting Jacey the ball,” said Billie Jo after the game, which was a 79-34 triumph for the home team. “That team camaraderie was what I may have enjoyed the most tonight. They were all extremely happy for Jacey which tells you a lot about our team.”

“Jacey’s brothers push her and putting her time in the gym is where this all comes from. She’s got a little bit of Blake and a little bit of Beau, just a combination of them both and she’s worked hard for this.”

“I got a little emotional tonight,” continued Coach Justice. “My Mom, Jacey was her baby, and that made it a little tougher for me. As a parent, you see Blake and Beau do what they did and then you see the next one coming and working hard and wonder if they can do it too. Jacey had a lot of high standards in front of her, but it still goes back to her work ethic. If you want something bad enough, you just have to work hard and make it happen.”

As for the game itself on Wednesday night, it was a “no contest” as the Lady Indians dominated from the start, scoring the game’s first 10 points on their way to an easy 79-34 over Western. Eight different Lady Indians got in the scoring column, Justice leading the way with 30 and sidekick Lilly Gray adding 19. Off the bench, Marissa Moore scored 9 second half points, while starter Tatum Arey added 8.

The Lady Indians led at every stop, 29-4, 55-11, 71-25, and finally 79-34 as they improved their overall record to 14-1 on the season.

“We knew coming in that Western had been struggling and it was nice to get everyone a chance to play tonight,” said Coach Justice about the lopsided win. “We did come out and do what we needed to do.”

The Lady Indians were right back in action on Thursday night, playing the third of four consecutive non-conference game, as they traveled to Miami Trace, and on Saturday at 6 p.m., the Peebles girls will be back at home to match up with Westfall.

Western Latham

4 7 14 9 —34

Peebles

29 26 16 8 —79

W. Latham (34): Francis 1 0-0 2, Rittenhouse 1 2-2 4, Marhoover 4 2-4 10, Beekman 2 2-4 7, Ferneau 4 0-0 11, Team 12 6-10 34.

Peebles (79): Wilkinson 2 0-0 4, Workman 0 1-2 1, Moore 3 3-4 9, Justice 14 2-2 30, Beekman 3 0-0 6, Arey 4 0-0 8, Brown 1 0-0 2, Gray 8 3-3 19, Team 35 9-11 79.

Three-Point Goals:

W. Latham (4)- Beekman 1, Ferneau 3