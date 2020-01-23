Manchester plans video submission to HGTV’s “Home Town Takeover”

By Austin Rust-

A town hall meeting was held last Friday, Jan. 17 in the Manchester Community Building to discuss the village’s plans to film and submit an entry in Home & Garden Television’s (HGTV) “Home Town Takeover” contest. If selected, the village stands to “witness the rehab of multiple

individual family homes and the revitalization of public spaces, such as parks, local diners, and recreation centers,” according to an official press release dated Jan. 8. The town makeover(s) featured in this new six-episode series (slated to premiere in 2021) will be led by Ben and Erin Napier of HGTV’s “Home Town”, which began with home renovations in Laurel, Mississippi.

“Renovating one house at a time is an awesome experience, but the chance to support an entire town, where we can help bring a community back to life and enhance the lives of the people who live and work there, is something we’ve always wanted to try,” the two said. “You won’t believe what a small town with a shared renovation vision and the power of HGTV (and us) behind them can do. We’ve seen those changes in Laurel and we want to help another town do it too.”

The deadline to submit applications for HGTV’s planned “Home Town Takeover” is Feb. 7, but in Manchester, organizers Shandra and Eric Irwin hope to have the village’s entry submitted roughly a week ahead – on Jan. 30 – in order to share it online and let the video gain traction.

“We’re aiming to have this done by the 30th,” Shandra Irwin confirmed, “(so that) we’ll have it submitted, and then other people will have enough time to save that video themselves, share it, and submit it (again) themselves. We want to make this video go public on social media, and we could show it a few nights down here at the community building or at local sporting events, too. That way (HGTV) will get flooded with that one video, we’re hoping, and end up picking us.”

Irwin explained that to qualify for the “Home Town Takeover” series contest, towns and villages entered must have a population of less than 40,000 people, a Main Street business district in need of a facelift, and at least one area with historic homes. Video entries must be 500 MB or less.

The primary purpose of the town hall meeting was to set dates and times for future events. Irwin noted that on Tuesday, Jan. 21, another town hall meeting would take place in the Manchester Community Building, along with a community soup kitchen dinner. Like the first meeting, this second meeting was posted live on Facebook. Guests at the second meeting were encouraged to share photographs of the village, discuss its history, and provide statements on their hometown for use in the entry video.

Continuing on, Irwin also noted that a clean-up day had been scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 25, starting near the former Blake’s Pharmacy at 1 p.m.

Irwin explained that at this clean-up day event, everyone will be encouraged to wear Manchester Greyhound colors, and photos/video will be taken of the volunteer clean-up crew. Cleaning is set to begin on Main Street, but may expand into other parts of the village after a few hours there. A local business sponsor is needed to support this clean-up effort by donating food for volunteers.

At the start of the first town hall meeting, Shandra Irwin explained that she and her husband had first seen HGTV’s “Home Town Takeover” contest advertised on Facebook, and knew that with the photography and recording equipment they had through their two start-up companies, it was something they could help the village do. The Irwins contacted Manchester Mayor Teresa Blythe and the Manchester Village Council with the idea, and it was given their full support. Irwin noted that “no one’s paying money for this. It’s not headed up by the Mayor. We’re here to support.”

“It’s awesome. I pray we do get picked, but even if we don’t, just the amount of people that showed up for this (meeting) – it shows you there’s people that care,” said Mayor Blythe. “If we get this, the facelift will help. One, it will be on TV. Who wouldn’t drive down just to go, ‘Oh, this is the HGTV town they’re doing.’ That’s just a starting point. I think we’ve just been so depressed with the power plants closing and everything. This can only be a good thing.”

“I’m behind it 100 percent,” Mayor Blythe continued. “We have our economic development plan. At least the idea is there, so hopefully it will spark something, and spark people coming together. It’s just the kind of shot we need to pull together. That’s what I’m hoping.”

Shandra Irwin then pointed out that several nearby communities are submitting (or have already submitted) entries to the same contest, including Maysville, Chillicothe, and Proctorville. Irwin stressed the importance of attendance at the upcoming town hall meeting and clean-up day, and made note that “the more people are filmed, the better”. Voice recording and filmed interviews would greatly help the cause as well, she continued, included alongside historic photographs.

“Manchester has played a pivotal role in United States history – especially with it being on the river,” Irwin explained. “ We’ve been in the headlines lately. It hasn’t been pretty; there’s a lot of despair. But this is not to make Manchester look bad – it’s to make Manchester shine. The reason why it can shine again is because we have a lot of people (here) putting in the effort.”

One local resident in attendance asked, “If Manchester did receive a facelift, what would be done to maintain it as the years went on? Mrs. Irwin explained that while there is no business plan yet, she did know that Adams County’s leaders have been very successful in attaining grant funding, pursuing development, and building infrastructure in recent years. Irwin was confident in saying that Adams County and Manchester’s local government leaders would not let the improvements completed by HGTV (if the village does win the contest) fall into disrepair, or go unmaintained. Manchester Village Council President Christine Henderson noted that the village did qualify for Hometown Revitalization grant(s), as well. Councilwoman Henderson explained that the village had applied to the program in the past, and had only been denied the grant then because it was in a state of fiscal emergency. Now that the village is out of fiscal emergency, it could apply for this revitalization grant again with a strong chance to receive it, Councilwoman Henderson noted.

Shandra Irwin explained that in her real estate business, she had witnessed several revitalization projects. One example she described was the recent revitalization of Wolfe County, Ky., a county which had once been the poorest in the United States. Irwin noted that this revitalization project was successful due to the county’s residents pulling together to promote its development. She proceeded to list the unique qualities and attractions that Adams County already has to boost its potential for future development, such as Serpent Mound, which is one of (if not the) largest earth effigy mounds in the world, a five-star restaurant at Murphin Ridge Inn, the Amish country, and planned projects such as the Winchester Industrial Park and new Adams County Workforce Training & Development Training Center. Irwin also listed Manchester’s tourist attractions, such as the river islands, the Showboat Majestic, and its long history as the first permanent settlement in the area. Adams County Commissioner Barbara Moore added that Adams County does boast a large number of hiking trails, nature preserves, and parks, as well, with several others close by.

In conclusion, Irwin noted that filming for Manchester’s video submission to HGTV’s “Home Town Takeover” contest would take place in the next week. Drone footage would be taken of the town, she said, and tours of several historic homes and buildings will take place. The video may also include footage from local school sporting events, as well as Senior Recognition Day at the local Manchester High School (scheduled Friday, Jan. 24). The community clean-up day on Saturday will be a huge opportunity for filming, Irwin noted, and she encouraged all in attendance to invite everyone that they could to support Manchester, wearing its school colors.

The Irwins are both Adams County natives. The couple left Adams County for several years to pursue business ventures, but recently, they have moved back home, where Mrs. Irwin sells real estate in Adams, Brown, and Scioto Counties.

“For me, it’s not just moving back to the community. I want the community to thrive, especially now that I’m going to be a part of it for the long haul. I want to do whatever we can do to help,” Shandra Irwin explained. “When we heard about this video submission, we thought, “We’ve got the equipment, we’ve got the software, we’ve got the tools, we’ve got the manpower, we might as well just take it on. This is great, because even if Manchester doesn’t get selected, even if the village of Manchester doesn’t win, look at all the attention it brought. We got this much attention from one video. If we can keep this much attention on Manchester, even if we aren’t approved by HGTV, we can keep this momentum going and build up the town. Let’s do this!”