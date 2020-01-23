Hesler’s 21 leads North Adams past Lynchburg in SHAC action

By Mark Carpenter-

After a two-game losing skid, Coach Nathan Copas and his North Adams Green Devils varsity basketball team have won two of their last three, the latest “W” being a 78-57 thumping of the Lynchburg Mustangs on Jan. 14 on their home court in Seaman. The win improved the Devils to 9-5 on the season, 6-1 in Southern Hills Athletic Conference play.

The North Adams varsity had not been an offensive juggernaut at times this season, but on Tuesday night they came out on fire, racking up 21 first quarter points, 10 of those from flashy junior point guard Jayden Hesler. Senior guard Cameron Young has been sidelined and his replacement on Tuesday night, junior Seth Vogel, fired in a first quarter three-pointer as the Devils raced to a 21-12 lead after one.

“I thought we set the tone early with our defensive pressure which led to some easy transition points,” said Coach Copas about the win. “I thought we moved the ball well and did a nice job of attacking the paint which led to some inside-out three-point shots.”

“I was not real pleased with giving up 57 points. I thought we had some slow rotations which gave them too many open looks and give Lynchburg credit, they knocked them down.

If North Adams fans were surprised by their team’s offensive output in the first period, they had to be very pleased with the second eight minutes of play. The Green Devils poured in 24 in the second frame, half of those coming from beyond the three-point arc, a pair of bombs from Andrew brand, another from Vogel, and one from Seth Meade. All of that added up to a commanding 45-27 halftime advantage for the home side of the scoreboard.

The North Adams giant awakened as the third quarter of action progressed. After going scoreless in the first half, Devils’ senior Austin McCormick came alive in the third scoring a pair of buckets and going a perfect 4 for 4 from the free throw line. Toss in another Seth Meade triple and the home team was sitting pretty after three periods with a 61-41 lead.

Over the final eight minutes, Hesler struck again with three baskets to keep the lead comfortable as the Devils outscored Lynchburg 17-16. The final two baskets of the game came from fan favorite Hunter Rapp as North Adams cruised to win number nine on the year, easily handling the Mustangs by the final count of 78-57.

Hesler topped all scorers in the game, scoring 21, one of four Devils eclipsing double figures. Seth Meade added 14, with Austin McCormick and Andrew Brand each chipping in 10.

“With Cameron (Young) being out the past three games, I think we have gotten some solid minutes out of Seth (Vogel)”, said Coach Copas. “That will only give us more depth when Cameron returns.”

In the loss, Lynchburg put three in double figures- Raymond Conner with 14, Noah Miller with 12, and Ian Waits with 10.

The Devils will be back in action on Saturday, Jan. 18 as the host team for the seventh annual Coach Young Classic, in honor of the memory of long time Devils coach Dave Young. North Adams will play the final game of the evening, tipping off at 8:30 p.m. against the Western Brown Broncos from the SBAAC.

Lynchburg

12 15 14 16 —57

North Adams

21 24 16 17 —78

Lynchburg (57): Cumberland 0 2-2 2, Waits 4 0-0 10, Smoltz 1 0-0 3, Miller 5 0-0 12, Marcelino 3 0-0 6, Conner 7 0-1 14, Giordano 1 0-0 3, Chrisman 0 4-4 4, Brown 1 0-0 3, Team 22 6-7 57.

N. Adams (78): Hesler 9 3-5 21, Brand 4 0-0 10, Vogel 3 0-0 8, S. Meade 6 0-0 14, Rapp 2 0-0 4, C. Meade 4 1-2 9, Kennedy 0 2-2 2, McCormick 2 6-6 10, Team 30 12-15 78.

Three-Point Goals:

Lynchburg (7)- Waits 2, Smoltz 1, Miller 2, Giordano 1, Brown 1

N. Adams (6)- Brand 2, Vogel 2, S. Meade 2

In JV action on Tuesday night, Coach Rob Meade and his Green Devils dropped a tough one, collapsing late and falling 37-35 to the JV Mustangs.

The game was tight throughout, Lynchburg up 10-9 after one quarter, tied at 17 at halftime, 24-22 North Adams after three, then mistakes in the fourth quarter cost the Devils as the JV Mustangs pulled out the two-point win.

“Our lack of execution late caused us problems,” said Coach Meade. “We had turnovers on five of our last six possessions. Give Lynchburg credit, they attacked the offensive boards and executed very well down the stretch.”

The JV Devils, now 7-4 overall, were led by 14 points from Wyatt Roades, with Lane Wagner adding 8 and Jacob Campbell 5.

Lynchburg

10 7 5 15 —37

North Adams

9 8 7 11 —35

Lynchburg (37): Pitzer 2 0-0 5, N. Brown 5 3-6 13, Burge 2 0-0 4, Eversole 3 2-2 8, Tyree 2 0-1 4, Balon 1 0-0 3, Team 15 5-9 37.

N. Adams (35): Allen 1 0-0 2, Campbell 2 0-0 5, Wagner 3 1-2 8, Groves 1 2-2 4, Kennedy 1 0-0 2, Roades 6 2-2 14, team 14 5-6 35.

Three-Point Goals:

Lynchburg (2)- Pitzer 1, Balon 1

N. Adams (2)- Campbell 1, Wagner 1