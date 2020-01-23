Commissioners hold Jan. 6 meeting, Pell reappointed as President

Submitted by

Linda Mendenhall

The Board of Adams County Commissioners met in regular session on Jan. 6, 2020 at the Government Center with the following members present: Ty Pell, Diane Ward and Barbara Moore. The meeting was called to order by President Pell and opened with prayer and the Pledge of Allegiance led by Pastor Cliff Stevens.

It was moved by Barbara Moore and seconded by Ty Pell to approve the minutes. Vote: all aye.

It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Ty Pell to approve the bills. Vote: all aye.

It was moved by Ty Pell and seconded by Barbara Moore to approve transfers of funds. Vote: all aye.

An activities report was filed for the Dog and Kennel Department for the week ending Jan. 3, 2020.

It was moved by Barbara Moore and seconded by Diane Ward to reappoint Ty Pell as President of the Adams County Board of Commissioners for 2020. Vote: all aye.

It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Ty Pell to appoint Barbara Moore as Vice President of the Adams County Board of Commissioners for 2020. Vote: all aye .

It was moved by Barbara Moore and seconded by Ty Pell to approve the 2020 blanket travel authorization for the County Commissioners and employees to travel in the normal performance of their duties within all 88 counties in the State of Ohio and Mason County, Ky. Further this does not include overnight stays. Travel is to be reimbursed on at least a quarterly basis and filed with the Auditor within thirty (30) days. If travel vouchers are not submitted within this time frame, payment will not be made. Vote: all aye.

It was moved by Barbara Moore and seconded by Ty Pell to approve the 2020 mileage rate of $.42 per mile for official county business. Vote: all aye.

It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Ty Pell to approve and file the 2020 salary certification for the employees of the Adams County Board of Commissioners. Vote: all aye.

It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Barbara Moore to adopt a resolution authorizing County Engineer David Hook to proceed by force account during 2020. Vote: all aye.

It was moved by Ty Pell and seconded by Diane Ward to approve the 2020 blanket travel request authorizing the Adams County Engineer’s Office, Highway Department, and Tax Map Department to travel in the normal performance of their duties as submitted by County Engineer David Hook. Vote: all aye .

JFS Director Angela Richmond discussed the following issues with the Commissioners: Inventory; Sick and vacation leave conversion plan; Arbitration; FLSA update; Capital budget grant.

It was moved by Ty Pell and seconded by Diane Ward to adopt the Sick and Vacation Leave Conversion Plan for the Adams County Department of Job and Family Services as presented by Director Angela Richmond. Vote: all aye.

ECD Director Holly Johnson discussed the following issues with the Board: Healthy Communities Bike Park Grant; Manchester building/EPA correspondence; Courthouse security grant/scanner approved; Patriot Engineering & Environmental Inc./Miracles Garage – BUSTR Tier 2 report signed; Elevator modernization project; Adams County Workforce Training Center; Winchester Industrial Park; Possible sewer line extension projects.

Linda Steele, EMS Board of Directors, discussed the following issues with the Commissioners: Vehicle maintenance; Medical director-Rx audit; Ohio Board of Pharmacy review; Training grant; Personnel.

It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Barbara Moore to change EMT Robert L. Crothers from volunteer status to part time PRN for Adams County Emergency Medical Services effective Jan. 6, 2020 as recommended by the Adams County EMS Board of Directors. Vote: all aye.

It was moved by Ty Pell and seconded by Barbara Moore to change EMT James Lyons from volunteer status to part time PRN for Adams County Emergency Medical Services effective Jan. 6, 2020 as recommended by the Adams County EMS Board of Directors. Vote: all aye.

Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Dana Whalen reviewed the following legal issues with the Commissioners: Winchester Industrial Park/CIC; Maximus contract; Freedom Linx contract; DP&L agreement.

It was moved by Barbara Moore and seconded by Diane Ward to approve the 2020 grant application through the Ohio Pet Fund for the Adams County Dog Kennel Department. Vote: all aye.

It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Barbara Moore to proclaim Jan. 5-11, 2020 as 4-H Week in Adams County. Vote: all aye. The following individuals were present for the proclamation: Kristy Watters, OSU 4-H Youth Development Educator; Judy Hawkins, 4-H advisor/Adams County 4-H Advisory Committee; and 4-H members Kamden Crum, Heidi Price, Kaitlyn Shreffler and Carlie Cluxton. Austin Rust, The Peoples Defender, was also present for the proclamation.

Austin Rust, The Peoples Defender discussed the 2020 county budget with the Board. The Commissioners stated that the county had been faced with a budgetary crisis due to the loss of tax revenue after the closing of the DP&L power plants. The crisis was averted through the cooperative efforts of the elected officials and their staff which resulted in no lay-offs of personnel or reduction in services provided to the public. For comparison the budget for 2017 was $8,545,052.80 with the 2020 budget being $7,524,483.19. Also discussed were plans for the Winchester Industrial Park, Adams County Training Center and possible expansion of sewer services. The Board stated it is their goal to create and expand employment opportunities in the county.

A conference call was held with County Commissioner Tom Whiston to discuss the possible transition of the Morrow County Hospital from a county hospital to a not-for-profit facility.

Bob Snavely filed the results from electric supplier quotes received by Palmer Energy, energy consultant for the County Commissioners Association of Ohio. First Energy Solutions Corp. was the lowest bidder with options of twenty-five (25) or thirty-seven (37) month contracts. Mr. Snavely stated that integrating solar energy as a future part of the electric supply chain is being explored by CCAO/Palmer Energy.

It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Barbara Moore to enter into an electric supply agreement with First Energy Solutions Corp. for the Adams County Courthouse, Jail, Government Center, Health Department, Dog and Kennel Department and storage buildings commencing April 2020 for a period of twenty-five (25) months as recommended by Palmer Energy, energy consultant for CCAO. Vote: all aye.

It was moved by Ty Pell and seconded by Barbara Moore to adjourn,and the meeting was adjourned.