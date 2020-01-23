15-0 third quarter run leads West Union past Felicity

By Mark Carpenter-

Non-conference boys basketball action came to West Union High School on Tuesday, Jan. 14 as the Felicity Cardinals from the SBAAC were the guests of the Dragons for a triple header of action. Felicity took the freshman game 46-34, and West Union came back to win a thrilling JV game in overtime, 36-34. The rubber game of the night then became the varsity battle, where the Dragons were looking to snap a three-game losing streak and get back to the .500 mark for the season.

Before the contest, Felicity head coach Jason Thompson set a goal of 60 points in the game for his club, which has been struggling offensively, and it looked like the Cards were well on their way to that goal after a high-scoring first quarter where they put up 25. That pace slowed down and the visitors still led at the half, but it was a big 15-0 West Union run in the third quarter that turned the tide in favor of the home side as the Dragons used that run to propel themselves to 6-6 on the year with a 60-53 victory.

“After losing three straight, I think we had forgotten how to do some things that we do well,” said West Union head coach Austin Kingsolver. “We got a lead in the second half and then turned the ball over and let them back in it. Our kids play hard and I know I’m going to get 110%.”

As mentioned, the Cards came into the game struggling on offense but in the opening period on Tuesday night neither squad had any problems finding the range as they combined for 48 points in the first eight minutes. The Cardinals led wire to wire in the opening stanza, getting a nice nine-point effort from guard Carson Crozier, while the Dragons stayed close on the strength of a pair of Zane Kingsolver three-pointers and eight points combined from Cameron Campbell and Brycen Staten. The fast-paced and entertaining opening period ended with the Cardinals holding a slim 25-23 advantage.

The Dragons took their first lead of the game when they got the first two buckets of the second quarter, one by Dakota Jarvis and the other by Braxton Blanton. The Cards bounced right back with an 8-0 run, fueled by two Crozier baskets, to reclaim the lead at 33-27. A pair of Staten free throws was followed by a three from the corner by Felicity’s Bryce Reeves, and the first half ended with a late stick back by Staten that cut the Cardinals’ lead to 36-31 at the intermission.

It was a fired up Felicity squad that took the lead to the halftime break, but it was a fired up West Union squad in the third quarter. Trailing 38-31 after a Felicity bucket on their first possession, the Dragons took control of the game and flipped the momentum by scoring the game’s next 15 points, while holding the Cards scoreless for nearly five minutes.

In that decisive run, the Dragons got three baskets from Kingsolver and a three-point play from Staten as they turned a seven-point deficit into an eight-point lead and never trailed again. A basket by Crozier drew the visitors within 48-44 late in the third but the quarter closed with a critical Kingsolver steal and score that sent the home side to the final period with a six-point advantage.

“Every game we want three consecutive defensive stops at different times and at one point in the third quarter, we had nine straight stops,” said Coach Kingsolver. “We changed some things up on defense and our kids were just energetic for that 15-point run.”

After a Dakota Jarvis bucket opened the fourth quarter, the Cardinals stormed back, taking advantage of West Union turnovers, to tally six straight, all by Crozier, and with 4:17 left it was a two-point contest, with the Dragons lead cut to 52-50. Jarvis continued with the hot hand and hit two more shots to push the West Union lead back to six and with 2:35 to play, a bucket by Kingsolver gave the Dragons a 58-51 lead and then the Cards wasted a golden opportunity to make the ending of the game real interesting.

A basket by Felicity’s Garrett Taulbee made it 58-53 and the Cards got the ball back with point guard Dylan Kidd drilling a three-pointer from the wing, but being whistled for a travel, negating the bucket. The Cards then got a steal and Steven Jones missed the ensuing layup and Felicity left five potential game-tying points on the court. A pair of Kingsolver free throws closed out the scoring and sealed the deal on a seven-point West Union triumph.

For the winners, a trio of players reached doubles figures in scoring, led by Zane Kingsolver’s 22 points. Brycen Staten had one of his best games of the season, hauling in numerous rebounds and adding 13 points, while Dakota Jarvis added 10, six of those coming in the final quarter, a perfect 3 for 3 from the field.

“Zane (Kingsolver) is going to get his 18-25 points each night and we just need another scorer to step up,” said Coach Kingsolver. “I thought this was the best high school game that I’ve seen Brycen (Staten) play. He rebounded and defended well and he scored and Dakota (Jarvis) started to finish around the basket in the second half.”

Felicity was paced by 22 points from Carson Crozier, the only Cardinal in double figures.

For the Dragons, now 6-6 on the year, the road gets no easier as they face a pair of tough challenge this weekend. On Friday night, they will host the red-hot Peebles Indians in Southern Hills Athletic Conference play and with a quick turnaround will face high-scoring South Point on Saturday at 6:45 p.m. in the Coach Young Classic at North Adams High School.

“We can be tough when we do things right for 32 minutes,” added Kingsolver. “Peebles is a really good team and we’ve played a lot of good teams but our kids don’t really fear anybody. They have the mentality that no one can beat them.”

Felicity

25 11 8 9 —53

West Union

23 8 19 10 —60

Felicity (53): Kidd 2 0-0 5, Crozier 9 3-5 22, Jones 3 2-2 8, Reeves 3 0-0 7, Moore 1 0-0 2, Liming 2 1-2 5, Taulbee 2 0-0 4, Team 22 6-9 53.

W. Union (60): Jones 0 3-4 3, Staten 5 3-3 13, Jarvis 5 0-0 10, Blanton 3 0-2 6, Campbell 2 2-4 6, Kingsolver 9 2-3 22, Team 24 10-16 60.

Three-Point Goals:

Felicity (3)- Kidd 1, Crozier 1, Reeves 1

W. Union (2)- Kingsolver 2