Adams County Farm Bureau offers scholarships

The Adams County Farm Bureau is offering two $500 scholarships for 2020 high school graduates, whom are the children/dependents of Adams County Farm Bureau members.

It is not necessary that the applicant have a farm background or plan to major in agriculture. As long as the parents/guardians of the student are members of the Adams County Farm Bureau, the student is eligible.

Evaluation of the applicants will be based on academic achievement, school and community activities, and short essays regarding the importance of agriculture to Adams County and the State of Ohio.

If selected, the student must send the Adams County Farm Bureau proof of full-time enrollment (twelve quarter-credit hours or semester equivalent credit hours) and at least a 2.5 grade point average after either their first or second college grading period. All grades must be received by April 8, 2021. Checks will be made payable to the college/university.

Applicants must send a completed application, a copy of their high school transcript and a wallet size photo to the Adams County Farm Bureau, PO Box 288, Georgetown, OH 45121. All applications must be received by 4 p.m., March 26, 2020.

If you have any questions, please feel free to call the Adams County Farm Bureau office at (937) 378-2212. Office hours are from 8 a.m.- 4 p.m., Monday through Thursday.

Applications are available from the Farm Bureau office and school guidance counselors.