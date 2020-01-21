West Union Elementary honors November Students of the Month January 21, 2020 Mark Carpenter News 0 West Union Elementary recently recognized its Students of the Month for November 2019. Front row, from left, Gabrielle Wikoff, Aubrianna Havens, Mylo Purdin, Aubrey Fraley-Thompson, Judah Strong, Blake Castle, Charlee Baxter, Jack Armstrong, and Kaiden Robinson; Middle row, from left, Levi Bayless, Violet Randolph, Kaylynn Foster, Jada Hanson, Tenslie Hill, Wyatt Wagner, MaKalia Parker, and Peyton WIlliams; Back row, from left, Bryson Francis, Parker Spires, Carleigh Sutterfield, Leigha Thompson, Jacob Thompson, Collin Turner, Annabelle Bushellman, Ella Shupert, Piper Stapleton, and Liam Newland. Absent from the photo were an Brinker, Jasmine Ward, Jaylee Gifford, Lauren Ellis, Kaiser Needham, Ally Fooce, and Alexander Simonson.