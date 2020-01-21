Siblings now Peebles Hall of Famers

By Mark Carpenter-

The sports tradition at Peebles is a long and storied one and on Saturday, Jan. 4 the school added two more plaques to the Athletic Hall of Fame wall. This year’s inductees were rather unique in that they are siblings, brother and sister Marc Kremin and Jene Kremin Pell.

Jene Kremin Pell was a 1985 graduate of Peebles High School and a three-sport athlete. She was a member of an SHL and District Champion basketball team in 1985 and key contributor on the softball teams of her era. It was, however, in the sport of track where Jene left an indelible mark on the school record books.

At the time of her graduation, Jene held school records in the 100 meter and 200 meter dash, the 100 and 300 meter hurdles, and the Long and High Jump. She still holds the records for the high jump and hurdle events. Jene was an SHL All- League selection and an All- District selection three times. She was also District Champion and Regional Champion twice, her freshman and junior seasons. Jene qualified for the State meet in the high jump three times and in her junior year placed sixth overall in the state.

“I feel very honored, it’s a once in a lifetime experience,” said Jene. “Being inducted with my brother makes it even more special. Sports was a character builder for me and I’m glad that I played a lot of sports when I was in school.”

Marc Kremin is a 1987 graduate of Peebles High School. Marc was one of the most prolific scorers in Peebles history and was known for his bullseye jump shot, elite athleticism, and clutch performances. Marc finished his career with 1,296 points which ranked second upon his graduation, playing only and a half years of varsity basketball.

At the time of his graduation he held school records for points in a season (638), scoring average (20.9), 30-point games (9), free throws made and attempted, was third in rebounds (407) and played in the era before the three-point shot. Marc was a two-time All-SHL selection, First Team Southeast District in 1986 and Second Team in 1987, and All-State Special and Honorable Mention during his junior and senior years. His was a C103 All Star and was selected to participate in the prestigious Ohio/Kentucky All Star game following his senior season.

Marc helped guide the Indians to three SHL titles plus a Sectional title and District Runner Up in 1986. He is one of only four players to lead his team in points and rebounds during his junior and senior seasons and is also one of only four players to average over 20 points a game during their junior and senior seasons at Peebles.

“This means everything to me with the tradition of Peebles basketball,” said Marc. “It’s something special to be inducted with my sister, especially with our Dad already in the Hall of Fame.”

(Thank you to PHS Athletic Director Josh Arey for his assistance in providing information for this story.)