Martha Dukelow, 72 years, of West Union, Ohio, formerly of Seaman, Ohio, passed away Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at the Adams County Manor, in West Union.

Martha was born in Seaman, Ohio, on Dec. 20, 1947, the daughter of the late Harry and Ona (Mahanes) Hannah. Martha worked as a nurse’s aide.

Martha was preceded in death by her parents. She leaves behind three daughters, Sharon Little of Manchester, Delta Dukelow of Seaman, and Joyce Bailey of Charleston, South Carolina; as well as two sons, Mark Dukelow of Ripley and Robert Ames of Dayton. Martha will be missed by her eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at the Lewis-Sullivan Funeral Home in Seaman, Ohio. The ceremony will be officiated by Homer Holstead and Dale Little. Friends and family may pay their respects during visiting hours on Wednesday from 11 a.m.- 1 p.m. at the Lewis-Sullivan Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Bethel Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home, Lewis-Sullivan Chapel.