Lady Dragons fall on the road at Northwest

By Mark Carpenter-

A tough season continued on Jan. 11 for the West Union Lady Dragons varsity basketball squad as they traveled to Northwest High School for a non-conference battle with the host Lady Mohawks. The Lady Mohawks presented a “tall” challenge.literally and figuratively, for the Lady Dragons, but the young and scrappy West Union squad put up a fight.

The Lady Dragons led at the half but a disastrous third quarter where they were outscored 28-9 proved to be the difference as the Lady Mohawks pulled away for an eventual 66-42 victory.

The West Union girls got off to a good start in Saturday’s contest with five girls scoring in the first quarter, including two baskets from freshman Audrey Weakley and a Christian Shivener three-pointer, and only trailed 14-12 after one period of play. In the second quarter, the Lady Dragons got three-point goals from Weakley and Lexie Rowe, outscored Northwest 12-9, and took a 24-23 lead into the halftime break.

After the intermission, the fortunes quickly changed for the visitors. The Lady Mohawks found their stroke and lit up the scoreboard for 28 big ones in the third, 12 of those from Valerie Copas and 10 more from Keirah Potts. The Lady Dragons could not keep up with that Northwest outburst and after three quarters of action, the home team had taken control, now leading 51-33.

The Lady Mohawks made it a sweep of the second half, winning the final quarter 15-9 to post the deceptive 66-42 final.

The loss dropped the Lady Dragons to 2-12 on the season and they were paced by 11 points from Lexie Rowe, 9 from Christian Shivener, 8 from Maddie Taylor, and 7 from Audrey Weakley.

Northwest won their eighth straight game and improved to 13-1 on the year and placed three players in double figures- Haidyn Wamsley with 17, Valerie Copas with 16, and Keirah Potts with 14.

The West Union girls were back in action on Monday, Jan. 13 with a trip to Lynchburg in Southern Hills Athletic Conference play. The Lady Dragons will host Peebles in SHAC play on Thursday, Jan. 16.

West Union

12 12 9 9 —42

Northwest

14 9 28 15 —66

W. Union (42): Grooms 1 1-2 3, Taylor 4 0-0 8, Purcell 2 0-0 4, Shivener 2 4-6 9, Rowe 3 4-6 11, Weakley 3 0-0 7, Team 15 9-16 42.

Northwest (66): Webb 1 0-0 2, Copas 6 2-4 16, Wamsley 6 2-2 17, Potts 5 4-5 14, Jenkins 3 0-1 6, Knittel 3 3-6 9, Montgomery 1 0-0 2, Team 25 11-18 66.

Three-Point Goals:

W. Union (3)- Shivener 1, Rowe 1, Weakley 1

Northwest (5)- Copas 2, Wamsley 3