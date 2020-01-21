By Rick Houser-

I was going through one of my books that I wrote and came across an article I wrote a few years ago. It was about my Mom’s soup beans and white cornbread. As I was looking over it I made the statement that my Mom really never used a recipe that had been written down and that when she passed so did the recipe. Let me say this up front and get it out of the way. Folks, I was very wrong!

About two years ago, my brother-in-law who my sister Peg was married to, passed away. After the funeral his niece asked me to come up to their place and look over things that had been Peg’s and we should take them as they never had children to pass them on to. I was glad she invited me up and on the following Saturday my daughter Meghan and myself went to Peg’s home and spent most of a day looking and deciding what we wanted and what just wasn’t of interest. It is an experience to go through a person’s possessions and get a deeper look into their life. You could quickly see my sister had lived an interesting and full life.

As we were looking and talking my daughter found my sister’s cookbook and asked me if she could have it. I said, “Sure” and began to look inside it. There on the very first page was a recipe for Grandma Benton’s’ cornbread. The very thing I said was no more was indeed in writing and for us to read it and put it to use. Of the many items we looked at and brought home this just might have been the prized gem in the bunch.

For over a year we kept talking about baking a pone of that white cornbread. One thing that runs in our family is procrastination. The topic would arise and we would talk about it and even discuss what we needed- along with the white cornmeal we would have to find buttermilk and maybe the hardest thing, bacon grease. Then the work week would begin and the topic would take a back seat once again.

Finally one Sunday when my daughter and son were over for a Sunday lunch I decided to push the subject a little harder. I told this story to a cook in a nursing home and I said I couldn’t find any bacon grease and she held up her hand and said “Now hold on there a moment.” She reached into the refrigerator and pulled out a Tupperware container that was full of what I was looking for. She said, “You have to be careful in what you throw away” and smiled and gave it to me. I told Meghan I had the grease and I had seen buttermilk at the local Dollar General. She said she would bring her blackened iron skillet over on Saturday along with any other ingredients needed and to come over to our house Saturday morning and we would try and create this dish once again.

Saturday morning arrived and I was somewhat anxious about it. My wife had several of the ingredients and had them set out and ready to go. After Meghan arrived our kitchen transformed into a laboratory as we read the recipe over a couple of times and measured each ingredient exactly as it was called for. After all of it had been put together and ready to pour, we ran into a snag. The recipe said that the skillet was to go into a hot oven and be there until it was done. Here is where some doubt fell into our plans as none of us knew how hot was hot and how long was enough. My wife spoke up and said if it was her it would be set at 350 degrees and maybe 15 to 20 minutes in the baking of it.

So that is what we did. We let the oven get to a heated temperature and then placed the skillet and all into the oven. Now since we were still guessing we all stayed in the kitchen waiting to see how we did. Not that I was skeptical or anything, but I sat in a chair directly in front of the oven and watched that skillet the entire time it was in the oven. A little past 15 minutes I saw that the cornbread had the browned look to it that I had remembered seeing on my Mom’s.

At that point we removed the skillet and turned the skillet upside down onto a plate and the cornbread dropped onto the plate looking golden brown and as near perfect as could ever be expected. We all looked at each other in a little bit of disbelief that we might have succeeded but there was one more step before we could claim that and that was to taste it. Trying to be an optimist, I had set the butter out of the refrigerator awhile before so it would be at room temperature. (I think butter just tastes better that way.)

Meghan handed me the knife and said, “You do the honors.” I slowly began to slice the cornbread and it sliced as I had remembered and it looked like I had remembered. Then I took a wedge of that cornbread and swiped some butter on it and then I tasted it. If food brings any pleasure I am sure I smiled a big old smile and said it was a perfect success. Meghan and my wife each cut a slice and tried it and agreed it was very good and as we had remembered it. FYI; I saved a piece for my son Brendan as he wanted to be there but couldn’t and I saved a slice for later so when supper came around I would have a glass of milk and cornbread.

I feel it is rare that a dish such as this can be replicated, but we did. Mom made it so often that she never used the written recipe because she had it memorized, I feel the thing I had become so very used to I had to do without for awhile to understand what I was missing. Our mothers have many dishes we take for granted and never think of writing them down, or so we think. I got very lucky on this one as I just knew it was never on paper in a recipe. But I am so very happy to say I was wrong.

Rick Houser grew up on a farm near Moscow in ClermoHouser grew up on a farm near Moscow in Clermont County and loves to share stories from his youth and other topics. If you would like to read more of his stories he has two books for sale and he can be reached at houser734@yahoo,com or you can write to him at P.O. Box 213 Bethel, Ohio 45106.