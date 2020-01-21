Frame your memories intentionally

By Denae Jones-

A friend said, “I bet you’re ready to move on to 2020. 2019 was a horrible year for you!” I responded that it definitely had its moments, but wasn’t that bad. Then they reminded me how it began badly, ended worse, and had a bunch of physical and emotional challenges in between. Hmm. I guess they’re right. My friend said maybe I just block out the bad stuff?

Another friend said, “You’ve had a great year, haven’t you? New job, new book, two vacations, and finishing up your house! I bet you’re sad to see 2019 end!” I had to laugh. I certainly hadn’t looked at it that way either.

My friends were both right. It was a horrible year in some ways, and a fantastic year in others. One friend was being my sympathizer and protector, and one was being my encourager. I love and need them both.

I find it odd that I don’t look back and see 2019 as one extreme or the other. It’s just life. I’ve learned to surrender more things I can’t control and use it as a learning experience instead of a crutch. As the lyrics of the song go, ‘Your world’s not falling apart, it’s falling into place.” It just depends on which way we choose to see it.

It got me thinking about perspective. Two people can go to the same concert and have completely different experiences. One might say the music was amazing, the performance was even better than expected, and even though they got a drink spilled on their shoes, they can’t wait to go back again. Another person might say it was too crowded and too loud and the smoke blocked the stage and they will never support that artist again until someone pays for a new pair of shoes because theirs just got ruined, and it was not their fault..

Have you ever wondered how siblings who grew up in the same house, with the same parents and friends and holidays and vacations can have completely different memories of the same childhood experience? Perhaps it’s their perspective. We can’t control what happens to us in many cases, but we can control our reactions to it.

It might be wrapped up differently, but we all deal with the same crap. Everyone has problems with finances, or relationships, or family. Everyone gets sick, or betrayed, or suffers loss, or deals with insecurities. Everyone finds themselves dealing with emergency situations, or trauma at some point. Everyone feels heartbroken or depressed or sad. Everyone is dealing with something.

We have a choice. We can be a person #1, who sees the negative in everything, takes it out on other people, makes excuses, keeps a metal inventory of every wrong against them, and complains about things that shouldn’t be a problem in the first place.

Or we can be person #2 and choose to look on the bright side and not let little things bother us. We can filter our words and not complain. We can do our part and then help other people do theirs. It doesn’t mean that bad things won’t happen, but we can still choose to find some happiness in the midst of the turmoil.

We each wake up and make a choice. We have to choose carefully. Those choices shape the way we see our lives unfold, and ultimately frame our memories into either good ones or bad ones.

Where person #1 sees disaster, person #2 chooses to see hope.

Person #1 chooses to hold a grudge, and person #2 chooses to offer forgiveness.

When person #1 criticizes weakness, person #2 chooses to build on strengths.

Person #1 chooses to “blamestorm” and person #2 chooses to solve the problem.

Person #1 chooses gossip, and person #2 chooses to hold their tongue.

When person #1 points out everything that’s wrong, person #2 can show them things that have gone right.

Learning how to make the right choices starts at home. There are certain things we learn from our families that we don’t really learn anywhere else. Rick Warren made a list of what makes a mediocre family into an awesome family, and I believe it has a huge influence on how it shapes our perspective on life.

Awesome Families:

Are playful (When asked, most kids chose board games as their favorite activity!)

– Encourage growth

– Protect each other

– Let family members be honest about their emotions

– Learn how to handle conflict

– Learn how to handle emotional loss, and how to lose.

– Teach values

– Teach good habits that determine character

– Serve God and others

– Model dedication, service, generosity & prayer

It doesn’t mean they will be perfect. It just means they will be intentional.

I think I would also add ‘show gratitude.’ A person who learns to always be thankful learns to see the good in all situations – even the bad ones. There’s a quote from Patch Adams that says, “At the age of 18, I made up my mind to never have another bad day in my life. I dove into an endless sea of gratitude from which I’ve never emerged.” Sounds pretty good to me.

Cheers to a positive outlook for 2020!