Dragons hang with ‘em, but Warriors prevail in SHAC Friday night fight

By Mark Carpenter-

In the midst of a two-game midseason losing streak, Coach Austin Kingsolver and his West Union Dragons had their work cut out for them on Friday, Jan. 10 as they played host to the then unbeaten Eastern Brown Warriors in a Southern Hills Athletic Conference big school match up. The Dragons were coming off a down weekend where they lost to Ripley and then were blown out in a trip across the river to Augusta, and were looking to get their house in order on Friday night against the talented Warriors.

Coach Kingsolver’s troops did get things in order on Friday night, hanging right with the favored Warriors for three and a half quarters but finally just ran out of gas as visiting Eastern Brown pulled away late for a 58-47 win, a score that was definitely not indicative of the battle put up by the home team.

“I thought our kids played hard tonight, but we always do,” said Coach Kingsolver. “We had a great week of practice, maybe the best we’ve had all season. Our game plan was to keep them off the glass and in the first half, we didn’t do a very good job of that. We’re down two at halftime and they got most of their points off the offensive boards.”

The Dragons began the game with the “we’re hear to play” statement as they got a basket from Braxton Blanton on their first possession and a three-pointer from Zane Kingsolver on their second for a quick 5-0 advantage. The problem was that after that fast start, the West Union offense went scoreless for the next five minutes, plenty of time for the Warriors to regroup, and regroup they did to the tune of a 12-0 run, three of those baskets coming from Colton Vaughn in the paint.

Finally, with 1:55 left in the opening period, another three-pointer by Kingsolver broke the Dragon drought but the final three points of the stanza belonged to Eastern Brown, along with a 15-8 lead.

To begin the second quarter, the Warriors got baskets from Vaughn on their initial two possessions to take a double digit lead at 19-8 and kept that lead on a later putback by Ian Wiles, and midway through the second frame, the Dragons were on the edge, but the home team responded. Over the final six minutes of the first half, West Union went on an 11-2 run, starting with a Kingsolver and ending with the senior forward draining another three and with 1:45 to go in the second, the Eastern lead had been whittled down to 23-21 which is where it stayed as the two teams went to the locker rooms at halftime.

Only down two to the unbeaten Warriors, the Dragons had a golden opportunity as the second half began but became much too generous hosts, turning the ball over four times early and Eastern Brown turned every one of those mistakes into points as they extended their lead out to 31-25. The two sides then exchanged buckets until the Warriors got a Luke Garrett three-pointer and a trio of baskets from the suddenly hot Titus Burns and with 39 seconds left in the third, the Eastern lead was back in double digits. West Union’s Clayton Jones was fouled while shooting with no time left on the clock, and hit both shots and going into the final eight minutes, the Dragons trailed 46-37.

“We told the kids at halftime that Eastern would come out and pressure us, try to speed the game up, and turn us over,” said Coach Kingsolver. “The first four or five minutes of that third quarter really hurt us.”

“Offensively we did everything we were supposed to do within reason, other than some bad shots here and there. I think the difference was their defense in the third quarter and I think we got a little tired in the second half and started turning the ball over, gave them too many easy chances.”

Things didn’t get any better for the home side when Garrett hit another trey on the first Eastern possession of the fourth period, but the Dragons answered with baskets by Cameron Campbell, Brycen Staten, and Jones to slice the Eastern lead in half and with five minutes to go, West Union was right back in it, down just 51-45, but the Warriors weren’t 9-0 coming on for nothing. The visitors buckled down the defense and finished out the game on an 7-2 run to stay perfect in conference play and win their 10th in a row, downing the Dragons by the 58-47 final.

The victorious Warriors were led by the duo of Colton Vaughn and Titus Burns, a tale of two halves. Burns led Eastern with 17 points, 15 of those in the second half, while Vaughn added 16, all but two of those coming in the first half. Luke Garrett also hit double figures for the winners with 10 points. (The Warriors would suffer their first loss of the season the next night, falling 57-43 to Albany Alexander.)

The now 5-6 (2-4 SHAC) Dragons were led by 17 points from Zane Kingsolver, 15 of those coming in the first half, with Braxton hitting double figures with 10 and Brycen Staten chipping in 8.

West Union was back in action on Tuesday, Jan. 14, playing host to the Felicity Cardinals in non-conference action, attempting to snap a three-game losing skid. Conference play returns on Friday, Jan. 17 in a home game with red-hot Peebles and a busy week concludes with a match up with high scoring South Point on Saturday at North Adams in the Coach Young Classic.

Eastern Brown

15 8 23 12 —58

West Union

8 13 16 19 —47

E. Brown (58): Boone 4 0-2 8, Garrett 4 0-0 10, Vaughn 8 0-0 16, Daniels 1 0-1 2, Burns 7 3-4 17, Wiles 2 0-0 4, Hundley 0 1-2 1, Team 26 4-9 58,

W. Union (47): Jones 1 2-2 4, Staten 4 0-0 8, D. Jarvis 3 0-0 6, Blanton 5 0-0 10, Campbell 1 0-0 2, Kingsolver 6 2-3 17, Team 20 4-5 47.

Three-Point Goals:

E. Brown (2)- Garrett 2

W. Union (3)- Kingsolver 3