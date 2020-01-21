Betty Jo (Tilden) Baldridge, 83, of Cherry Fork, Ohio died Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020 at the Monarch Meadows Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Seaman. She was born Nov. 18, 1936 in Zanesville, Ohio. She was preceded in death by parents, Edgar Ray Tilden and Floy Rosamond (Ogan) Tilden and husband, Richard Stanley Baldridge.

Betty is survived by one son, Brian (Lori) Baldridge; one daughter, Jane (Bill) Hesler; and grandchildren: Casey Baldridge, Alyson Baldridge (Nik) Tamanko, Duncan Hesler, Laura Hesler, Hannah Hesler, all of Cherry Fork and George Hesler (stationed in Guam).

She was a teacher for many years and worked as an early childhood interventionist with Adams County Help Me Grow. She was employed at Hopewell Center in Highland County and was a caseworker for Adams County Job and Family Services in West Union.

She graduated from The Ohio State University where she obtained a Bachelor’s Degree and a Masters Degree. She was a member of the Cherry Fork Presbyterian Church where she was a member of the Womens Missionary Association. She was a former member of the Adams County Garden Club and the Adams County Historical Society in West Union.

Memorial donations can be made to the Cherry Fork Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 107 Cherry Fork, Ohio 45618.

The visitation is Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020 from noon- 2 p.m. at the Cherry Fork Presbyterian Church,14806 State Route 136 in Cherry Fork.

The funeral service is Saturday at 2 p.m. at the church under the direction of the Lafferty Funeral Home. Pastor Norine Behm will officiate.

Mrs. Baldridge will be cremated following the service and the inurnment will be at Cherry Fork Cemetery.

Lafferty Funeral Home, Inc. of West Union is serving the family.