20-1 fourth quarter run leads Lady Warriors over Manchester

By Mark Carpenter-

Coming off an emotional conference win over North Adams three nights earlier, Coach Kevin Pickerill and his unbeaten Eastern Brown Lady Warriors faced the classic “trap” game on Thursday, Jan. 9 as they traveled to Manchester to face a young and talented squad of Lady Hounds, who definitely aren’t a pushover in any sense. The Lady Hounds proved that on Thursday night, going toe to toe with Ohio’s #2 ranked Division III squad, before a huge 20-1 fourth quarter run broke the game open and led the Lady Warriors to a 54-40 victory.

“You just never know what’s going to happen,” said Coach Pickerill in his postgame radio interview. “We were just a little stagnant and not ready to go from the tip and we didn’t get the ball where we needed it to be. Our defensive pressure picked up a little bit in that fourth quarter and that turned into some offense for us.”

It was evident from the opening tip off that the visiting Lady Warriors were a bit sluggish, while the upset-minded Lady Hounds seemed to have a bit more energy in their tanks. On the first possession of the game, Eastern’s Camryn Pickerill drilled a three-pointer and a later basket by Mackenzie Gloff gave the Lady Warriors a 7-2 advantage, but the Lady Hounds answered with a three of their own from Hannah Hobbs to close the gap. The visitors went nearly four minutes without scoring and the Manchester squad lost some opportunities to get the Lady Warriors while they were down, and a basket by Brooke Kennedy with 27 seconds left in the first period pulled the Lady Hounds within 10-7 after one.

The Lady Warriors still seemed to be struggling with their rhythm as the second quarter began, though a three-pointer by super freshman Rylee Leonard doubled the lead to 13-7. The Lady Hounds got buckets from Madison Jones, Yasmin Lucas, and Hobbs to draw back to within 16-13 with four minutes left in the half.

The suddenly hot Lucas fired in two more baskets in the second stanza and when Hobbs scored a deuce at the buzzer, the upstart Lady Hounds were brimming with confidence as they headed to the halftime break trailing by just two at 21-19.

With both offenses struggling, the Lady Hounds began the third period with a baseline jumper from Hobbs and a Kennedy free throw, and they had their first lead of the game at 22-21. It took the Lady Warriors nearly half of the third stanza before they scored and baskets by Gloff and Emma Brown began an 8-3 run that gave Eastern a 29-25 lead. Manchester got a basket from Taylor Morrison, but then the Lady Hound defense made the mistake of leaving Leonard unguarded and the freshman made them pay by drilling a three-pointer from the top of the key that helped send the Lady Warriors to the final quarter nursing slim 32-29 lead.

Forty seconds into the final quarter, the game was tied after Hobbs connected from long distance, but the game then proceeded to take a rather ugly tun for the home side. Eastern’s Juanita Frost nailed a three-pointer and shortly after Manchester head coach John Kennedy was whistled for a technical foul and Pickerill sank both shots and all of that was the beginning of a huge game-changing 20-1 run by the Lady Warriors that took a tie game and turned it into a commanding 52-33 advantage with two minutes to play.

It was all over but the shouting now and though the Lady Hounds got a late three-pointer from Kennedy and a pair of Harley Rideout free throws, the damage had been done and the Lady Warriors won their 15th straight, escaping Manchester with the 54-40 win.

In the win, the balanced Lady Warriors placed three players in double figures, led by Leonard’s 17, with Pickerill adding 14 and Gloff 12.

The Lady Hounds, who fell to 8-5 with the loss, only had one girl reach double figures, Hannah Hobbs with 15. Coach Pickerill is like the Bill Belichick of high school =basketball, taking away the other team’s biggest weapon, and the Lady Warriors did that on Thursday night, holding Manchester’s leading scorer, Brooke Kennedy, to just 8 points on the night.

“I told the kids coming in that Brooke (Kennedy) was a top five player in this league and we wanted to key on her,” said Coach Pickerill. “I thought we did a good job on her but their other kids did a great job of stepping up, which is what good teams do and they’re going to be successful down the road.”

On Monday, Jan, 13 the Lady Hounds suffered another conference loss at North Adams, falling 49-29 to the Lady Devils and will look to break their two-game losing skid on Thursday, Jan. 16 when they host the Ripley Lady Jays in Southern Hills Athletic Conference action.

Eastern Brown

10 11 11 22 —54

Manchester

7 12 10 11 —40

E. Brown (554): Pickerill 4 4-4 14, Frost 3 0-0 7, Leonard 5 3-4 17, Fannin 1 0-0 2, Brown 1 0-0 2, Gloff 4 4-6 12, tea, 18 11-14 54.

Manchester (40): T. Morrison 1 0-0 2, M. Morrison 0 1-2 1, Jones 2 0-0 4, Kennedy 3 1-2 8, Sweeney 1 0-0 2, Lucas 3 0-0 6, Hobbs 6 0-0 15, Rideout 0 2-2 2, Team 16 4-6 40.

Three-Point Goals:

E. Brown (4)- Pickerill 2, Frost 1, Leonard 1

Manchester (4)- Kennedy 1, Hobbs 3