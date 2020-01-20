News Release

The Adams County Travel & Visitors Bureau will again be promoting Adams County at the Cincinnati Travel, Sport & Boat show held at the Duke Energy Convention Center in downtown Cincinnati. The Adams County Travel & Visitors Bureau has been promoting Adams County to the traveling public at the Travel, Sport & Boat Show for over 16 years. This year marks the show’s 63nd year in production.

Preparing for the event is no small project as boxes and boxes of Adams County visitor information are loaded up and delivered to the show. A thousand Adams County Visitor & Community Guides, plus brochures, calendars, maps, and hiker’s guides are distributed at the event.

According to ACTVB Executive Director Tom Cross, interest in Adams County continues to grow and seems everybody has a fond memory to share or hears good things about Adams County.

“We see more inquiries about Adams County every year,” said Cross. “While most interest is about the Amish community, eco-tourism such as hiking, canoeing, bird watching and nature related events are a close second. Cabins in the woods and camping are also popular as is hunting. Interestingly the Wheat Ridge Old Thyme Herb Fair and Jack Roush Day are the most talked about events.”

Every year several volunteers step forward to help the Travel Bureau with the show and attend to the booth- their only reward is free admission and a chance to meet the many potential visitors that are at the show.

The Cincinnati Travel Sport & Boat show runs again Jan. 22-26 at the Duke Energy Convention Center. Hours are Saturdays 10 a.m.- 9 p.m.; Sunday 10 a.m.- 9 p.m.; Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday 1- 9 p.m.

The Adams County Travel & Visitors Bureau will be at booth #143. Please stop by and say hello.