The Adams County Ohio Valley Schools will conduct Kindergarten Registration for the upcoming school year on Thursday, March 12.

If you have a child that is five years old or will be five years old by Sept. 30, 2020, please mark your calendar and make arrangements to attend kindergarten registration at the elementary school your child will be attending. All three elementary schools (North Adams Elementary, Peebles Elementary, and West Union Elementary) will conduct kindergarten registration on March 12 from 11 a.m.- 1 p.m. and again from 3:30 p.m.- 6:30 p.m.

A parent or guardian will need to bring the following documents to kindergarten registration:

• Proof of Residency – documentation of parent/guardian’s address (water bill, telephone bill, etc.)

• Child’s Birth Certificate

• Shot Record

• Custody Papers (if applicable)

It is important to register early to determine student numbers and make arrangements for the upcoming school year.