Timothy Scott Carr, 57, of Peebles, Ohio passed away Jan. 13, 2020.

Tim was born July 9, 1962 in Dayton, Ohio, the son of the late Wilma Eads and Fred Carr.

He is survived by Jim and Lee Pertuset and David Robert, brother.

Tim was also survived by six children; Jennifer Prater, 35, of Ashland Ky., Jessica Carr, 32, of West Union, Ohio, Thomas Carr, 25, of Peebles Ohio, Amber Carr, 27, of Seaman, Ohio, Justin Mason, 29, of Peebles, Ohio, and Brandon Combs, 31, of Peebles Ohio. Tim also left behind 10 grandchildren.

Tim was a loved father, grandfather, son, brothe,r and friend. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, served in Desert Storm, and was a lifetime truck driver.