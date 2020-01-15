John Newsome, age 80, of Sunshine Ridge Road in Jefferson Township in Adams County, Ohio, died Monday, Jan. 13, 2020 at home. He was born April 17, 1939 in Pike County, Ky. He was preceded in death by his parents, John Henry Newsome and Goldie (Hobbs) Newsome; and two infant sons, Gregory Keith and John Douglas Newsome.

John is survived by his wife, JoAnn Newsome of Jefferson Township; one daughter, Rebecca (Terry) Nelson of Jefferson Township; one sister, Tubie Sykes of Tennessee; one grandson, Jon (Amber) Nelson and one granddaughter, Stacy (Bill) Boultif, both of Jefferson Township; three great grandchildren, Brionna Williams, Gabriel Boultif and Dakota Nelson, all of Jefferson Township; and many nieces and nephews.

The visitation is Friday, Jan. 17, 2020 from 5 – 8 p.m. at the Lafferty Funeral Home in West Union and Saturday from 1- 2 p.m. at the church.

The funeral is Saturday, Jan. 18 at 2 p.m. at the Sunshine Ridge Independent Holiness Church in Jefferson Township in Adams County. Pastor John Rideout will officiate.

The interment will be at the Sunshine Ridge Cemetery at 5598 Sunshine Ridge Road in Adams County.

Lafferty Funeral Home, Inc. of West Union is serving the family.