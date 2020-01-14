WUHS Athletic Hall of Fame induction is Jan. 17

A distinguished group of five student-athletes will become the latest to have their plaques attached to the outside gymnasium wall at West Union High School as the school holds its 2019-20 induction ceremonies on Friday, Jan. 17. On that night, the Dragons will play host to the Peebles Indians with the induction ceremony taking place between the JV and varsity contests.

The quintet of new inductees will include:

– Serpell (McCarty) Adkins: Adkins was a regional qualifier in both Cross-Country and Track and ran at Morehead State University.

– Tara (Purdy) Crowley: Tara was a Basketball and Track star at WUHS.

– Mark Horsley” Horsley was a State Cross-Country runner for the Dragons.

– Billie Jo (Stephenson)” Justice played Basketball and Softball for WUHS and at Rio Grande.

– Angie (Grooms) Ross: Angie played softball and helped lead the Lady Dragons to a sectional basketball championship.