Lady Hounds coast past Whiteoak

By Mark Carpenter-

The winning ways continued on Monday, Jan.6 for the Manchester Lady Greyhounds as they made it five wins in their last six outings, easily handling the visiting Whiteoak Lady Wildcats by a final count of 68-20. The conference victory also improved the Lady Hounds to 3-3 in Southern Hills Athletic Conference play.

The Lady Cats were coming off their first win of the season over Sciotoville East, but were no match on Monday night for the Manchester squad, who were led by 20 points from junior Brooke Kennedy as the Lady Hounds improved to 8-4 overall.

The outcome of this contest was never really in doubt, especially when the Lady Hounds saw seven different players get in the scoring column in the first quarter, as the home team raced out to a commanding 20-5 advantage. Nine of those points came from Kennedy with Manchester also getting buckets from Taylor Morrison, McKenzie Morrison, Emily Sweeney, Yasmin Lucas, and Hannah Hobbs.

Things didn’t get much better in the second stanza for the visiting Whiteoak girls as they mustered just six more points, while the Lady Hounds tacked on 17 more. Again, seven different girls in blue and white hit the scoring column, including a Sweeney three-pointer and two more baskets from Kennedy. At halftime, the home side of the scoreboard was firmly in control, in front 37-11.

Offense continued to be a struggle for the Lady Cats in the third period, only getting four points, all of them from Emmy Hawkins. Meanwhile, Sweeney stayed hot with two more baskets from beyond the as the Lady Hounds stretched their insurmountable advantage out to 54-15. Over the final eight minutes of play, Manchester outscored their guest 14-5 , cruising home with the big 68-20 victory.

As mentioned, Kennedy led the winners with 20 points, while Sweeney continued her fine play by also reaching double figures with 13, Taylor Morrison scored 7, with Yasmin Lucas and Madison Jones adding 6 each.

The Lady Hounds were back in action on Thursday, Jan. 9 and back on their home court, but with a tall task, hosting the #2 ranked Division III team in the state of Ohio, the undefeated Eastern Brown Lady Warriors. The results of that contest were not available at press time.

Whiteoak

5 6 4 5 —20

Manchester

20 17 17 14 —68

Whiteoak (20): Walker 1 0-0 2, Ward 2 0-0 6, Berkley 1 0-0 2, Hawkins 1 2-2 4, Bratton 1 0-0 3, Edwards 0 1-2 1, Team 6 5-6 20.

Manchester (68): Dunn 1 0-0 2, T. Morrison 1 5-6 7, M. Morrison 3 0-0 6, Mitchell 1 0-0 2, Paul 1 2-2 4, Jones 2 2-4 6, Kennedy 7 5-5 20, Sweeney 5 0-0 13, Lucas 3 0-0 6, Hobbs 1 0-0 2, Team 25 14-17 68.

Three-Point Goals:

Whiteoak (3)- Ward 2, Bratton 1

Manchester (4)- Kennedy 1, Sweeney 3