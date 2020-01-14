Coach Young Classic is Saturday at NAHS

By Mark Carpenter-

For basketball junkies in southern Ohio, North Adams High School is the place to be on Saturday, Jan. 18 as the Seaman school will host the seventh annual Coach Young Classic, a full day of boys and girls hoops action to honor the memory of the late Dave Young. Coach Young is a legend in the southern Ohio coaching ranks with over 400 career wins and there is no better way to honor his legacy than a full day on the hardwood.

Thirteen different schools will be represented on Saturday at NAHS, a number that will include the varsity girls and boys squads from the host school, plus the varsity boys squad from West Union High School, and seven total teams from the Southern Hills Athletic Conference.

The slate of contests for the 2020 Coach Young Classic will go as follows:

10 a.m.- Lynchburg vs. Williamsburg (Boys)

11:45 a.m.- Whiteoak vs. Georgetown (Boys)

1:30 p.m.- Ripley vs. Hillsboro (Boys)

3:15 p.m.- North Adams vs. Williamsburg (Girls)

5 p.m.- Eastern Brown vs. Chesapeake (Boys)

6:45 p.m.- West Union vs. South Point (Boys)

8:45 p.m.- North Adams vs. Western Brown (Boys)

With one admission price, fans can take in an entire day of basketball action. Mark your calendars quick for this coming Saturday at North Adams High School and the 2020 Coach Young Classic.