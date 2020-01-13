Wanda June Jones Mullins, age 79, of Keaton, Ky., passed away Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020 at Highlands ARH. She was born July 8, 1940 in Brown County, Ohio, the daughter of the late Basal Jones and Della Reed Jones.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three sisters, Opal Palmer, Norma Knox and Bernice Baldwin. She is survived by her husband, William H. Mullins II “Bill”; one son, Williams H Mullins III “Billy” and wife Patty of Keaton, Ky.; and one sister, Kay Nickols of Batavia, Ohio.

Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020 in the Jones-Preston Funeral Chapel with James Kelly Caudill officiating. Burial was in the Mullins Cemetery, Keaton, Ky.

Jones-Preston Funeral Home, Paintsville, Ky. was in charge of arrangements.