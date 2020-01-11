Doc Allister Grooms was born into eternal rest on Jan. 7, 2020 at Mercy Health-Anderson Hospital in Hamilton County, Ohio.

Doc is survived by his parents ,Brandon and Jennifer Joy Pistole-Grooms; four heartbroken sisters, Burlin Branscome, Esmee Grooms, Stellar Grooms, and Adia Grooms; great-great grandmother Lora “Gigi” McCleese; paternal grandparents Ronald and Karen Grooms; maternal grandparents Deedy Pistole and Jim (Debbie) Pistole; two uncles, Bryan (Sarah) Grooms and Jody Shupert; and two aunts, Danetta Shupert and Andrea Pistole.

Memorial donations may be made to Ashlie’s Embrace at www.ashliesembrace.org.

A private service was held for the family on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020 at the Lafferty Funeral Home in West Union.

The interment was also on Saturday at the West Union Cemetery.