Buddy Dean Palmer, 40, of West Union, Ohio died Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020 at his home. He was born in Georgetown, Ohio on Dec. 23, 1979 to Daniel J Palmer and Rose (Gulley) Palmer.

Buddy is survived by his wife: Terri (Spires) Palmer of West Union, Ohio; his stepchildren: Abbigail and Evan Dibiaso, both still at home; his father, Daniel J. Palmer and his mother, Rose (Gulley) Palmer both of Manchester, Ohio; his brother, Daniel “Danny” Joseph Palmer II of Manchester, Ohio; a host of aunts, uncles, and cousins; and his special friends: Steven Henderson, Tony Davis, Donnie Kinhalt, “Brother”, Johnny Reed, and Brad Young.

A funeral for Buddy was held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 11 at the Wilson Home for Funerals in Manchester. Burial followed at the Manchester Cemetery.

