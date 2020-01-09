By Mark Carpenter-

Tensions in the Middle East have been on high alert since last week’s U’S. drone strike that killed one of Tehran’s most powerful officials, General Qasem Soleimani, Last week’s death of Soleimani, described by President Trump in a Jan. 8 speech with “hands drenched in both American and Iranian blood”, was the beginning of what has been a week of tensions that resulted in Iranian missiles fired in the direction of American military bases in the region.

A local solder, Landon Wright of Winchester was one of the American soldiers from Fort Bragg who was deployed to the Middle East earlier this year. According to his grandfather Terry Rigdon, a long-time employee of The People’s Defender, Wright has always wanted to be in the military, all the way back to the time he was around eight years old. He graduated early from North Adams High School in 2017 and left to join the army then.

Landon, or “Trae” as he is known to many, was home for holiday break when he received a “be on alert” message on New Year’s Eve and within the next hour got the order to pack up and head back to Fort Bragg. He left Adams County about 6 p.m. that night, had to stop in Lexington to pick up a fellow soldier, and arrived back on base around 3:30 a.m.. On Sunday, Jan. 5, Landon boarded an American transport plane for the long trip across the ocean to the Middle East.

The whereabouts of American soldiers in the area is of course classified information and the last check-in with his family placed Landon in the Middle East, with no further reports. The soldiers do not have their phones, but Wright has been able to communicate with his family via social media through a tablet to reassure them of his safety to this point.

The Iranian missile attacks on Tuesday night left grandfather Terry and his wife Debbie with some anxious moments, eased somewhat with the news that the attacks produced no American casualties. Most experts believe that the missile attacks were not designed to harm U.S. and coalition forces, but more as show some sort of response to the killing of Soleimani, with numerous parties in the area knowing that the attacks were imminent.

In a televised speech on Wednesday, President Trump again emphasized that Iran would “never be allowed to have a nuclear weapon” during his presidency and that the American response to the Iranian missile attacks would be further sanctions.

“We must all work together toward making a deal with Iran that makes the world a safer and more peaceful place, said the President.

In the meantime, the Rigdons will watch and wait anxiously for news from the Middle East and news from their grandson.

“We are proud of him for what he has done and what he is doing, and we are just ready for the day that he gets home safe,” say Terry and Debbie.