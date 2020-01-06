Maria Fox, 58 years, of Peebles, Ohio, passed away Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at her residence.

Maria was born in Cincinnati, Ohio, on Nov. 19, 1961, the daughter of the Vivian (Kunken) Jansen and the late Paul Jansen.

Maria was preceded in death by her father. She is survived by her husband, Ray Fox, whom she married on Dec. 29, 2007. Maria also leaves behind a daughter, Nichole Nace; and a son, Jesse Grissett, both of Peebles. She is survived as well by her mother, Vivian Jansen, of Peebles; a brother, Paul Jansen, of Milford; and four sisters, Maria Fortune and Barb Bauer, both of Peebles; Jenny Fox, of Williamsburg, Ohio; and Jamie Schmidl, of Amelia.

Mass of Christian Burial services will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2019, at 1 p.m. at Presentation Ministries on Lawshe Roa, in Peebles. The ceremony will be officiated by Fr. Adam Puntel. Friends and family may pay their respects during visiting hours on Monday evening, from 5- 7 p.m. at Presentation Ministries.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to either the Adams County Honor Guard, or to Presentation Ministries, 5701 Lawshe Road, Peebles, Ohio.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home, Lewis-Sullivan Chapel.